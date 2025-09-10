Unsung contributions of war reporters define VNA of today

Huy Hải & Công Mạo

AN GIANG — Through the 80-year journey of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), war correspondents in the south were more than just journalists — they were frontline witnesses whose quiet sacrifices shaped the agency’s identity and contributed to the nation’s history.

On October 12, 1960, the Liberation Press Agency (LPA), now part of the VNA, was founded amidst the gunfire and chaos of southern Việt Nam as the official press unit of the National Liberation Front (NLF).

Emerging from the battlefield, the LPA became a vital voice of the revolution, broadcasting an 'uninterrupted radio wave' that relayed revolutionary directives, exposed enemy tactics and boosted morale among resistance fighters and civilians. Their efforts ensured that both local and international communities remained informed and inspired.

LPA reporters were not merely chroniclers of events but also fighters whose reports amplified the spirit of revolution, celebrated victories and heroes and rekindled the collective resolve to reclaim the nation’s independence.

On the ground and under fire, they wrote, filmed and photographed life on the front lines — from dense forests to liberated zones — never faltering, even under threat. They embodied courage, resilience and unwavering commitment to their mission, despite the immense personal risks.

During the pivotal Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in April 1975, both LPA and VNA reporters were present across key hotspots in the southwestern region, capturing defining images and dispatches that documented the April 30 victory and national reunification.

Nguyễn Thanh Hà, a former LPA telegraph operator and later director of Kiên Giang Radio and Television, recalled the sheer difficulty of transmitting news from resistance zones to the Central Office for southern Việt Nam, reflecting on the indispensable but often overlooked role of war correspondents.

In 1973, Hà endured a gruelling three-month mission to transport a radio machine from the central office in Tây Ninh back to base, witnessing first-hand the injuries and sacrifices of fellow comrades along the journey.

“The radio machine weighed dozens of kilogrammes on my shoulders. When going to the battlefield, I had to find a hiding spot, pull out the antenna, sit on the ground or hang a mosquito net and light an oil lamp to transmit news,” he said.

It was Hà who transmitted the 7.30am news report on April 30, 1975 as liberation forces entered Rạch Giá Town, marking the start of the victory that would reshape the country’s destiny.

In the 15 years since the agency’s establishment, LPA reporters, via pen or weapon, braved dangers on the frontlines to deliver timely and accurate news, boosting the fighting spirit and bringing the just cause of Việt Nam to the world.

Between 1960 and 1975, the Kiên Giang bureau (now the VNA bureau in An Giang Province) lost at least 16 reporters and staff.

Ngô Hoàng Vân, former LPA reporter and head of the Kiên Giang bureau, recalled that despite the deadly attacks, the first thing they did once they managed to reach the base was to write and broadcast their reports, because they fully understood the urgency and importance of information on the battlefield, which could not be delayed.

Upholding legacy and duty

After 1975, following national reunification, VNA reporters continued to cover the border defence war in the southwest, leaving their mark in Việt Nam’s revolutionary journalism.

Armed with cameras, pens and courage, they reported on the Pol Pot genocidal regime’s invasion along the border in late 1978, documenting the conflict and highlighting the victories of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA).

Many VNA reporters closely followed VPA officers and soldiers during counteroffensive campaigns into Phnom Penh, coordinating with the National United Front of Cambodia to overthrow the genocidal regime.

They captured historic moments, scenes of suffering and the joy of liberation among the Cambodian people. Through their reports, VNA journalists highlighted the humanitarian and internationalist spirit of Vietnamese volunteers who helped Cambodia rebuild its society.

“When the situation on the southwestern border became complicated, the working conditions of VNA reporters at that time were very difficult,” said Vương Thoại Trung, former head of the VNA bureau in An Giang Province with over 40 years at the agency.

Reporters then first wrote their articles on paper, then typed them on A4 sheets with a typewriter, which were submitted to the head of the branch office for approval.

After being approved, the news piece would be given to the telegraph operator to type and send to the general office for broadcast.

Each article usually took the telegraph operator nearly one hour to type and transmit via Morse code.

Trung also joined the province’s delegations to visit and encourage Vietnamese troops serving in Cambodia. Each trip, lasting nearly 20 days, involved significant hardships and dangers, but the VNA reporter remained proud of his mission.

Grow with the nation

In 1976, the LPA and the Việt Nam Thông tấn xã (VNTTX, established in 1945) officially merged to form the VNA.

From the first reports after Việt Nam gained independence in 1945 to today’s multimedia news reaching the globe, VNA reporters continue the agency’s 80-year tradition with responsibility, creativity and a dedication to serving the nation.

In these eight decades, the agency counted hundreds of martyrs and journalists who laid down their lives while on mission.

With a history intertwined with the nation, they were soldiers on the intellectual front, contributing to protecting the country and now promoting Việt Nam’s image to the world.

After 1975, the VNA continued to expand during the Đổi mới (Renewal) and international integration process and kept pace with global media trends by innovating technology.

Now, in the southwestern region, VNA reporters not only document history but also immerse themselves in the lives and stories of the people.

VNA reporters in the Mekong Delta brave harsh conditions in the region, where they face natural disasters and climate change impacts such as floods, salinity and forest fires, to deliver news that informs the public and supports relief efforts there.

They continuously learn and innovate to meet the growing demands of the public while upholding the ethical standards of revolutionary journalism.

Today, they represent a vital part of the VNA, constantly innovating and contributing to the nation's development and protection by ensuring the continuous flow of official news. — VNS