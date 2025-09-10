Policies needed to encourage private sector's participation in critical infrastructure projects: Top leader

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday chaired the Politburo’s working session with the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee to give opinions on the draft documents, personnel plan, and preparatory work for the first Party Congress of the Government's Party Organisation for the 2025–30 term.

Addressing the event, General Secretary Lâm requested the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee to thoroughly grasp the feedback from Politburo members and constructive ideas from relevant central agencies, ministries, and sectors in order to finalise the draft documents and personnel plan, and to continue preparing carefully for the successful organisation of the congress.

He emphasised that, in the upcoming term, focus should be placed on improving development-related institutions, in alignment with building a socialist rule-of-law state that is development-oriented, transparent, action-driven, and dedicated to serving the people.

He stressed the need to refine institutions and laws, especially in key areas such as investment, land, planning, and the expansion of development space for the nation, regions, sectors, and localities, with the goal of unlocking productive capacity, mobilising all available resources, and creating new drivers for development.

The Party chief also proposed the development of policies to encourage the private sector to participate in critical infrastructure projects, including expressways, high-speed railways, metro lines, energy infrastructure, and defence-security industries. In addition, it is necessary to effectively implement initiatives such as the international financial centre, free trade zones, and other new economic models.

Lâm also underscored the importance of accelerating industrialisation and modernisation, restructuring the economy, and establishing a new growth model driven primarily by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The public economic sector continues to play a leading role in ensuring macroeconomic stability, maintaining major economic balances, setting strategic directions, and guiding the overall economy, while the private sector is to be recognised as one of the most important driving forces of the national economy, he stated, adding that there should be a focus on selectively attracting foreign investment, both direct and indirect.

The top leader pointed out the necessity to concentrate resources on developing a synchronised, modern, smart and globally connected infrastructure system; effectively utilise and expand new development spaces, take urban areas as the driving force for regional development; develop infrastructure that connects major cities and industrial hubs; and build energy infrastructure to meet the requirements of high economic growth in the new period while ensuring energy security.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in several nuclear power plants of appropriate scale, using new and safe technologies.

Furthermore, telecommunications and technology infrastructure must be developed to meet the essential needs of the digital economy, especially e-commerce. The development of a comprehensive, modern cultural and social infrastructure is also vital, including the investment in the construction of key national projects in culture, sports, education, and health care that have regional and international significance, General Secretary Lam stressed.

He urged a strong focus on improving the material and spiritual well-being and health of the people; concretising tasks and solutions to effectively implement the policy of closely linking economic growth with social progress and equity, and comprehensive human development.

The top leader stressed the importance of prioritising the implementation of Politburo resolutions and conclusions on breakthroughs in education development and public health care, while also working to modernise the organisational models and management mechanisms for social development and effectively address emerging social issues.

There must be concerted efforts to enhance universal social welfare, ensuring that all citizens benefit from the fruits of development. At the same time, it is essential to continue consolidating and strengthening national defence, ensuring national security, and maintaining public order, social safety, and a peaceful, stable environment for national development.

The General Secretary also called for enhancing the effectiveness of foreign affairs and international integration, with a focus on economic diplomacy, to promote Việt Nam's role, position, and reputation in order to serve the goal of building a strong, civilised, prosperous, and thriving nation. — VNA/VNS