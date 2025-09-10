Việt Nam committed to future of UN peacekeeping operations: Ambassador

NEW YORK — Việt Nam will continue accompanying partners to advance global peace and security, Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s open debate on the future of UN peace operations in New York on September 9.

The event was initiated by the Republic of Korea (RoK) – UNSC President for September 2025, in collaboration with Denmark and Pakistan.

Việt described peacekeeping operations as one of the most concrete and visible manifestations of multilateralism, but stressed the need for reforms and more effective adaptation to evolving global challenges. On that basis, he outlined four priorities going forward.

According to him, peacekeeping must place greater emphasis on the protection of civilians, particularly women and children, making this a central task so that missions truly serve as a source of support for local communities.

The UN and its missions should bolster reconciliation efforts, preventive diplomacy, and initiatives by the UN Secretary-General to address conflicts at their root, rather than limiting themselves to crisis management, he said, adding that member states should fully and punctually meet their financial obligations, linking commitments with concrete action.

He also advocated for the UN to conduct thorough reviews of its decades-long peacekeeping and post-conflict peacebuilding efforts, using these insights as a foundation for flexibly performing future mandates.

With more than a decade of direct involvement in UN peacekeeping operations, Việt Nam remains convinced that multilateralism is the most reliable path toward achieving and sustaining lasting international peace, Viet stressed.

The UN Under-Secretaries-General for peacekeeping and political affairs, along with representatives from more than 70 countries, underscored that UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding operations remain vital tools for settling conflicts, advancing political processes, and protecting civilians.

Most delegates admitted the growing challenges facing UN peacekeeping, from complex security and geopolitical environments to constrained budgets and growing threats to peacekeepers’ safety. — VNA/VNS