State President hosts banquet in honour of Australian Governor-General

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse hosted a state banquet in Hà Nội on Wednesday evening in honour of Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn, her spouse and a high-level Australian delegation, who are on a four-day state visit to Việt Nam.

In his welcome remarks, President Cường underlined that despite geographical distance, Việt Nam and Australia share many similarities, including strategic interests and perspectives on regional and international issues. Both countries aspire to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous Asia–Pacific region, he noted.

The President said that bilateral ties, despite historical ups and downs, are now experiencing their most flourishing period in more than half a century since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

For Việt Nam, Australia has long been a trusted partner and companion on its path of development and international integration. Iconic projects such as Mỹ Thuận and Cao Lãnh bridges are enduring symbols of the friendship between the two nations, he said.

The Vietnamese State leader highlighted the Vietnamese community of over 350,000 people in Australia, describing it as an integral part of the country’s multicultural great family of more than 300 ethnic groups.

This community has made valuable contributions to both Australia’s socio-economic development and the Việt Nam–Australia relationship, he said.

Expressing his pride in the past journey of the bilateral relations, President Cường welcomed Governor-General Mostyn as the first high-ranking Australian leader to visit Việt Nam since the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

He voiced his confidence that with the successes already recorded and outcomes of this visit, the ties between Việt Nam and Australia will continue to grow to new heights, delivering practical benefits to both nations' people and contributing positively to regional and global peace, stability and development.

For her part, Governor-General Mostyn expressed her appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Vietnamese leaders and people. She also congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of its National Day and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South.

Recalling her first visit to Việt Nam more than three decades ago, the Australian Governor-General expressed her admiration for the country’s progress and affirmed that Việt Nam is now central to Australia’s link with stability, prosperity and security in the region.

On the foundation of mutual understanding and strategic trust, and through regional cooperation, including with ASEAN, she stressed that Australia will remain a steadfast and reliable partner in Việt Nam’s journey towards becoming a high-income nation by 2045.

Governor-General Mostyn noted that the elevation of Australia-Việt Nam ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024 marked a historic milestone, reflecting both nations’ deep mutual trust and shared ambitions.

Bilateral trade has been growing steadily, while cooperation is expanding in areas such as climate action, with both sides committed to achieving net-zero emissions and sustainable economic growth, she stressed.

Education is also a central pillar of bilateral cooperation, the Governor-General said, describing it as a reliable pathway to a better future and one of many areas where Australia and Việt Nam are working hand in hand to build brighter prospects for both nations. — VNA/VNS