Việt Nam, Australia building bridges to a modern civil service future

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Australia have renewed their commitment to creating a modern, transparent and efficient civil service at the third Việt Nam – Australia Forum (VAF) 2025, held in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The annual forum, co-hosted by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam, brought together more than 500 delegates including senior officials, scholars, policy experts and business leaders from both nations.

Taking place during the official visit to Việt Nam by a high-level Australian delegation led by Governor-General Sam Mostyn, the event underscored the strong political ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Under the theme 'Building an excellent civil service in a new era of development', discussions centred on Việt Nam’s reform priorities, from law-making and digital transformation to international integration and private sector development.

Politburo member and Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, Professor Dr Nguyễn Xuân Thắng noted the forum’s timely significance following Việt Nam’s recent 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. He highlighted the rapidly expanding Việt Nam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in administrative reform, governance innovation and civil service capacity-building.

Thắng praised Australia’s successful public sector models – including evidence-based policymaking, transparent and equitable service systems and the use of data and digital tools – as valuable examples Việt Nam can adapt to strengthen its institutions.

Governor-General Mostyn, who co-chaired the forum, congratulated Việt Nam on its 80th National Day and described the country’s eight-decade journey as a story of resilience, adaptability and achievement. She emphasised Việt Nam’s ambition to become a high-income nation by 2045, a goal requiring not only economic dynamism and private sector growth but also strong modern public institutions.

Mostyn said this aligns closely with Việt Nam’s bold new public sector reform programme and the focus of this year’s forum. She stressed that the true strength of the bilateral partnership lies in people – civil servants, scholars, entrepreneurs and community leaders – and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s next stage of growth.

Through the Việt Nam – Australia Centre, both countries are equipping future leaders with the skills needed to meet emerging challenges.

Delegates agreed that modernising Việt Nam’s public administration has become urgent amid digital transformation and growing expectations from citizens and businesses.

Reforms are being advanced under the direction of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm with the principle of ‘streamlined, lean, strong, effective, efficient and result-oriented.’ These aim to reduce bureaucracy, clarify mandates and enhance accountability in public service delivery.

Delegates said that shifting from 'management' to 'service,' from manual processes to digital solutions and from closed bureaucracy to flexible accountable systems is essential to meet future demands.

The forum’s outcomes and recommendations will be consolidated and shared with Việt Nam’s policy-making bodies to support institutional reform, improve public service quality and strengthen governance capacity in the digital era.

Organised annually with support from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Việt Nam – Australia Centre, the Việt Nam – Australia Forum serves as a high-level policy dialogue platform to promote knowledge sharing, deepen cooperation and further strengthen bilateral ties. — VNS