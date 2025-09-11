Deputy Prime Minister meets Japanese officials

TOKYO — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long held meetings with Japanese officials on Thursday as part of his working trip to Japan and attendance at Việt Nam National Day at World EXPO Osaka 2025.

At his meeting with Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Abe Toshiko, Long praised her ministry's cooperation with Vietnamese ministries and agencies, particularly in science, technology, and education, through scholarship and exchange programmes. He expressed appreciation for Abe’s long-standing contributions to advancing Việt Nam–Japan relations.

Briefing the Japanese side on Việt Nam’s reform efforts to spur breakthroughs in science-technology and education, including promoting innovation, easing regulations, reforming financial mechanisms, and enhancing autonomy for universities, Long proposed that both sides accelerate the implementation of new cooperation pillars. These include expanding the scope and beneficiaries of the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) scholarships, and supporting Việt Nam in training personnel in emerging fields such as semiconductors, digital transformation, and railway.

He affirmed that the Việt Nam–Japan University remains a symbolic project of bilateral cooperation and urged the two countries to work closely to break ground on its campus by late 2026, as consented by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders.

For her part, Abe welcomed the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023 and highlighted the agreement reached during Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru’s April 2025 visit to Việt Nam to boost semiconductor cooperation. She announced that Japan would soon launch a programme to support Việt Nam in training PhD candidates in semiconductor studies under the NEXUS (Networked Exchange, United Strength for Stronger Partnerships between Japan and ASEAN) framework.

Abe also suggested promoting stronger ties between educational and scientific institutions, including the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), expanding vocational training, and enhancing start-up support via Japanese-backed venture funds and joint projects.

In his meeting with Reconstruction Minister Ito Tadahiko, Long thanked Ito for his strong support for Việt Nam during his tenure as Chair of the Committee on Judicial Affairs of the House of Representatives, particularly in legal and judicial affairs.

He also lauded Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) for Việt Nam, especially in disaster prevention, environmental protection, and water resource management. Long proposed that Japan expand ODA and FDI projects in these areas and share its experience in preventing landslides and floods, and urban management. He also called for stronger cooperation in labour, suggesting Japan continue to receive and train Vietnamese workers.

Ito extended congratulations to Việt Nam on its 80th National Day and praised the successful organisation of Việt Nam National Day at World EXPO Osaka 2025. He expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s recent streamlining of its administrative system and local government reforms.

Ito also shared Japan’s experiences in energy development, and affirmed that Japan is ready to strengthen exchanges in science, technology, and engineering with Việt Nam, particularly in electricity. — VNA/VNS