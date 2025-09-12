Việt Nam wraps up training for Angolan, Mozambican Party officials

HÀ NỘI The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) on September 12 wrapped up a week-long training and exchange programme for senior officials from the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), aimed at strengthening party-to-party ties and sharing Việt Nam’s development experience.

At the closing ceremony, HCMA Deputy Director Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said participants had engaged in discussions on party building, governance and leadership in a new context, while exploring Việt Nam’s experience in economic development, state management, human resources training and poverty reduction. The programme also fostered stronger bonds and mutual understanding between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and its Angolan and Mozambican counterparts.

Beyond classroom sessions and thematic exchanges, trainees visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the HCMA’s traditional hall, the Vietnam Exposition Centre, and the military-run telecom provider Viettel. From September 13-15, they will conduct a field trip to HCM City.

Mariana de Lurdes Lisboa Filipe, member of the MPLA Central Committee and deputy head of its Discipline, Ethics and Audit Commission, alongside Celmira Pena da Silva, a FRELIMO Central Committee member overseeing training and personnel, described their visit as profoundly significant as it coincided with Việt Nam’s 80th National Day. They were impressed by the country’s achievements, noting that with political resolve and determination, any nations could accomplish their goals.

Both officials committed to applying the insights gained from the programme to address challenges in Angola and Mozambique, tailoring Việt Nam’s lessons to their local contexts to drive sustainable development. _ VNS