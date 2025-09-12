Nhân Dân Newspaper launches website on 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the launch of the website “Communist Party of Việt Nam – 14th National Congress” at daihoidangtoanquoc.vn on September 12.

The website, run by Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper, provides timely, accurate, and comprehensive coverage of all congress-related activities while applying modern technologies to enhance interactivity and preserve valuable historical records of the Party.

Speaking at the ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân Newspaper Lê Quốc Minh, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, highlighted the importance of the 14th National Party Congress, calling it a pivotal political event with strategic significance for Việt Nam's development and national defence in the new period.

He said the launch of the dedicated website affirms Nhân Dân’s role as a mainstream press agency and the voice of the Party, the State, and people. The platform will serve as a digital archive and a channel to spread the Party’s innovative thinking, rally national wisdom into the congress documents, and showcase Việt Nam’s dynamic role on the international stage.

Addressing the launch, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm underscored that the website must serve as the official hub for congress information, including agendas, documents, outcomes, press releases, Q&As, graphics, photos, and videos. Information, he stressed, must be accurate, timely, accessible, and effective in shaping public opinion.

“In today’s age of data explosion, the struggle for public trust is a struggle for truth,” the Party leader said, warning that hostile forces may exploit cyberspace to distort information and sow division. He emphasised that official information must remain the anchor of public trust and that the website should be a sharp weapon in the Party’s ideological and cultural front: “fast but not hasty, accurate yet not delayed, concise yet persuasive, steadfast yet humane.”

To ensure effective operation, the Party chief outlined six core requirements: information discipline; accuracy and timeliness; security and safety; close coordination; focusing on external information; and taking positivity to repel negativity.

He urged strict compliance with the directions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, and adherence to the principle of “right – sufficient – fast – concise – compelling.”

He also called for robust cyber security, continuous monitoring, and contingency plans to prevent disruption, along with seamless coordination between Party Central Committee's bodies, ministries, media agencies, and localities.

Special attention should be given to international audiences, with clear, concise, and standard explanations to facilitate access to Việt Nam’s Party policies, he noted.

According to the Party leader, the website should serve as an “electronic handbook” for Party members during the congress and a “trusted destination” for the public to access official documents, follow policy discussions, and understand their rights and responsibilities in implementing resolutions. For overseas Vietnamese and international friends, it will act as a “window into Vietnam” – a nation of renewal, discipline, culture, and proactive integration.

He expressed confidence that with joint efforts from the political system, professionalism of media and technical staff, and support from Vietnamese people at home and abroad, the website will fulfill its mission as a reliable source of official information, a powerful ideological tool, and a strong bridge connecting the congress with the people. — VNS