Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top legislator to attend AIPA-46, pay official visit to Malaysia

September 11, 2025 - 21:44
Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn will attend the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) and pay an official visit to Malaysia from September 16 to 20.

 

Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, together with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will attend the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) and pay an official visit to Malaysia.

The trip will take place from September 16 to 20, according to a statement from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS Photo

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President greets Defence Minister of Türkiye

The two sides should step up delegation exchanges, particularly at the high level and among ministries, sectors, and localities, while further promoting economic, investment, and trade cooperation in areas where they have strengths and can complement each other
Politics & Law

Deputy PM meets key Japanese leaders

Expressing his delight at the fruitful development with high political trust of the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Japanese House of Representatives, Deputy PM Lê Thành Long thanked the Japanese legislative body for their support and collaboration over the years.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom