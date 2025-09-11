Top legislator to attend AIPA-46, pay official visit to Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, together with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will attend the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) and pay an official visit to Malaysia.

The trip will take place from September 16 to 20, according to a statement from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS Photo