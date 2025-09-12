Australian Governor-General hails Việt Nam's breakthrough development

HÀ NỘI — Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn expressed her admiration for Việt Nam's remarkable transformation, particularly its strong economic growth, the most successful in the region, affirming that its people have every reason to be proud of the country’s growing global influence.

Talking to the press on the occasion of her state visit to Việt Nam, Mostyn shared her impressions of returning to Việt Nam after more than 30 years, recalling her first visit in the early 1990s when she was deeply touched by the country’s warmth and hospitality, which have remained vivid in her memory.

She noted that at every stop in Việt Nam she learned more about its nature, people, and culture, and even today, returning after many years, she still feels that.

It is unimaginable that in just a few decades, Việt Nam has become one of the region’s most dynamic and successful economies, Mostyn stressed, adding that the Southeast Asian nation’s rise and achievements are truly remarkable, offering the world a lesson on how to develop a nation.

The Australian Governor-General said that in her talks with Việt Nam's top leaders, she clearly saw the country’s commitment to pursuing growth goals without sacrificing people’s well-being or the natural environment, both vital to a nation.

She observed that Việt Nam's leaders are working hard to maintain this balance by keeping people at the centre, with policies crafted by the people and for the people. This is evident in the remarkable achievement of lifting millions out of poverty over the past three decades.

Mostyn said throughout her return journey to the country after many decades, she has found that care, kindness, and generosity remain at the heart of Vietnamese culture. She described this as a national treasure—something Việt Nam should never lose while pursuing its goal of becoming a high-income country in the decades ahead. She emphasised that these values form a solid foundation and serve as motivation for other countries to seek friendship and close cooperation with Việt Nam.

For Australia, the two sides marked a historic milestone in 2024 by upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, she said, noting that in her meetings with Việt Nam's top leaders during the trip, the Governor-General observed a strong commitment to economic development and to turning Việt Nam into a high-income economy in the coming decades.

Việt Nam and Australia are fostering an effective economic and trade partnership which will continue to grow, she said, expressing her pleasure to witness opportunities for stronger investment, including private investment in Việt Nam.

She revealed that there is an investment support fund worth 2 billion AUD in Southeast Asia, and Australia wants to use this effectively in Việt Nam, and that her country is also investing in building a ‘technology launchpad’ in Việt Nam to connect startups and research institutes.

Currently, Việt Nam and Australia are major trading partners, with two-way trade hitting US$14 billion in 2024. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, aiming for a $20 billion target in trade turnover and doubling bilateral investment in the coming years.

According to Mostyn, education has been one of the longest-standing and deepest bonds between the two countries. RMIT University was one of the first Australian universities to establish a presence in Việt Nam more than 25 years ago.

According to the latest statistics, more than 160,000 Vietnamese have studied in Australia, with around 33,000 currently enrolled at Australian educational institutions. In addition, about 17,000 Vietnamese students are pursuing Australian degree programmes directly in Việt Nam.

The Australian Governor-General noted that this is a clear example of people-to-people exchange. She added that Vietnamese is now the fourth most spoken language in Australia, which is home to a Vietnamese community of over 350,000.

Mostyn also shared her love for sports and expressed her hope to watch the Vietnamese women’s national team compete at the 2026 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

She urged all Vietnamese to take pride in their nation’s position in the international arena, noting that Việt Nam's strong growth not only builds its own reputation but also creates a broad positive impact on the world. She said she believes that this influence will continue to rise, driven by the bold development strategies pursued by Vietnamese leaders. — VNA/VNS