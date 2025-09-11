Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs receives Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy in Việt Nam stand ready to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions on promoting relations between the two Parties and the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei told Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung at their meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Extending congratulations on Trung’s assumption of the post of acting minister, He also conveyed the best wishes of Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi to his host. The diplomat expressed his belief that, with his wealth of experience, Trung would continue to make important contributions to Việt Nam’s diplomacy and actively help advance relations between the two Parties and the two nations, bringing them towards greater comprehensiveness, substance, and sustainability.

Trung stressed that consolidating and fostering stable, long-term friendly cooperation with China remains a consistent policy, an objective necessity, and a top priority in Việt Nam’s overall foreign policy. Việt Nam highly values China’s development achievements, and consistently supports its growing strength and increasingly positive role in promoting peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, he said.

To effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, Trung proposed the two sides’ diplomatic agencies strengthen their coordination and advise on maintaining regular high-level strategic exchanges.

Trung suggested vigorously advancing defence and security cooperation and enhancing connectivity between the two economies, with particular priority for cross-border railway cooperation. It is also important to promote more substantive partnership in trade, investment, science-technology, and innovation, while bolstering people-to-people exchanges to reinforce the social foundation for the bilateral ties.

On maritime issues, the acting minister proposed the two sides earnestly implement the high-level common perceptions on better managing and resolving differences. He urged both countries to properly handle maritime matters in a spirit of friendship, mutual respect for legitimate rights and interests, and in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The ambassador agreed with and appreciated Trung's views, affirming that the Chinese Party and State attach great importance and give high priority to relations with Việt Nam in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy.

He said China is ready to work with Việt Nam to maintain regular high-level strategic exchanges, deepen practical cooperation across sectors, and effectively implement activities under the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange and the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. These efforts would help deepen the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS