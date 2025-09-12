HCM City hopes to enhance partnerships with Australian localities

HCM CITY — HCM City, with its expanded scope following the integration with Bà Rịa– Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces, has greater potential for broaden collaboration with Australian localities, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang has affirmed.

Meeting with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn who is in her state visit to Việt Nam on Friday, Quang described her trip as a cornerstone that opens a new chapter for cooperation between Việt Nam's largest metropolis and Australia, helping deepen the friendship and comprehensive collaboration between the two countries.

He stressed that HCM City, as Việt Nam's leading economic hub, will serve as a key focal point in rolling out cooperative programmes agreed upon by leaders of both sides.

Quang expressed his hope that Australia will continue supporting the city’s robust growth, with effective partnerships, noting successful cooperation model like RMIT University have left strong mark in the city.

HCM City attaches much importance to the cooperation with Australian localities, he said, underscoring the city, based on the sound ties between the two nations, stands ready to elevate the collaboration, thereby contributing to the overall advancement of the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mostyn, for her part, congratulated Việt Nam on its significance achievements over the past eight decades, which demonstrate the Vietnamese people's strength, dynamism, and resilience. She also praised HCM City’s contributions to the nation’s success.

She expressed her delight at strong Việt Nam–Australia relations across various sectors and highlighted that a significant portion of future cooperation will be rooted in HCM City. The Governor-General congratulated Quang on his recent appointment and voiced admiration for the city's potential and dynamic growth trajectory.

Mostyn said she hopes that the city will maintain its development momentum while continuing close cooperation with Australian localities, reaffirming commitment to welcoming Vietnamese students and trainees for education and vocational training programmes.

While in HCM City, Mostyn is scheduled to engage with students from RMIT University Việt Nam, visit Military Hospital 175, and meet with Việt Nam's peacekeeping force. — VNA/VNS