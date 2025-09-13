Top legislator chairs fifth conference of NA Party Committee

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Politburo member and Secretary of the NA Party Committee, chaired the fifth conference of the committee in the 2020 – 2025 tenure in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The conference reviewed reports, discussed and adopted documents and materials, and finalised preparations for the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025 – 2030 tenure, following the Politburo’s directions given at its meeting on Thursday. It also continued procedures for nominating personnel of the NA Party Organisation to attend the 14th National Party Congress.

Addressing the event, Chairman Mẫn said the Politburo had acknowledged and highly appreciated the NA Party Committee’s efforts in leading and directing the organisation of congresses at all levels under the NA Party Organisation and in preparing the contents for the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation.

The draft documents and personnel plans had been thoroughly and rigorously prepared in line with regulations and guidelines, reflecting major viewpoints in the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, and closely following practical circumstances and lessons learned from the 2020 – 2025 tenure.

The Chairman assigned the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee and its Deputy Secretaries to direct relevant agencies to finalise the documents, issue the notice of meeting, send invitations, and ensure protocol, logistics, and security arrangements for the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025 – 2030 tenure.

He stressed that the documents must be carefully reviewed in line with the spirit of guidance from the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, and consistent with the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

The top legistlator urged the Deputy Secretaries of the NA Party Committee and sub-committees to complete assigned tasks on schedule to ensure the success of the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025 – 2030 tenure. VNA/VNS