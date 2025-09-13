National Assembly Chairman urges completion of digital legislature initiative

HÀ NỘI Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn underscored the need to systematically advance and complete “digital National Assembly” initiative while concluding a thematic conference on digital knowledge and skills framework for a modern legislature in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, attended and delivered a keynote speech at the event, which also saw the attendance of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

For the first time, the conference employed thematic videos instead of traditional reports, introducing a digital skills framework and demonstrating how AI can support parliamentary work. It also showcased ChatGPT, clarifying key issues and concrete solutions to effectively advance the “mass digital literacy – digital NA” movement in the time to come.

In his speech, NA Chairman Mẫn said that building on the achievements of the previous tenure in developing an electronic parliament, the legislature has upgraded and launched the “National Assembly 2.0” application with breakthrough advancements under the maximum support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Viettel Group, a team of Singaporean experts.

The rollout of the application at the 9th regular session of the NA has been largely successful. Most officials, civil servants, and NA deputies, including members of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA’s committees have now used the app. This marks a significant shift in both awareness and practice.

Noting that these results are only an initial step, the top legislator underlined the need for a systematic rollout in the coming period, in line with the directives of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

He said that the digital knowledge and skills framework, along with curricula and lesson plans, should be carried out quickly, ensuring training reaches the right people in accordance with their needs, adding that the materials must be designed to be easy to understand, remember, and apply.

Attention must be paid to developing e-learning curricula, online lessons, and mobile learning applications, and deploying to provincial- and commune-level People’s Councils.

Furthermore, these programmes should be integrated into the national digital platform, with learning outcomes recognised as a criterion for evaluating the performance of officials and Party members, linked to the emulation and commendation work, Mẫn said.

The NA Chairman noted that the NA Office should continue coordinating with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training, and local authorities to organise intensive campaigns on digital skills training, aiming to enhance the capabilities of NA deputies and staff but also to spread digital knowledge and skills throughout society.

He urged Party committees, authorities, and mass organisations at all levels, to study and implement this initiative as a key task closely linked to administrative reform.

The NA leader expressed his hope that the Ministry of Science and Technology, Viettel Group, and Singaporean experts will continue to support the completion of the “Digital NA” initiative and the AI application, including investments in digital infrastructure, particularly machinery and transmission equipment. VNA/VNS