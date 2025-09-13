Việt Nam's 80th National Day celebrated in France

PARIS Việt Nam is not only a reliable partner but also an active and responsible member of the international community, committed to making greater contributions to global affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng affirmed at a ceremony in Paris on Friday celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The event drew nearly 1,000 guests, including senior French officials, representatives of international organisations, friendship associations and the Vietnamese community in France.

Thắng recalled late President Hồ Chí Minh’s Declaration of Independence in 1945, describing it as a historic turning point and the awakening of a nation determined to take control of its destiny.

He emphasised that the 80th anniversary is not only a time for reflection but also a pledge for the future, with Việt Nam aiming to become a developed and prosperous nation by 2045.

The ambassador highlighted recent milestones in Việt Nam – France relations, notably the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s visit to Paris in October 2024, President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Việt Nam in May 2025, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to France in June 2025.

Việt Nam welcomes France’s active engagement in the Indo-Pacific, sharing aspirations for an open, inclusive and peaceful region underpinned by international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Anne-Marie Descôtes praised Việt Nam’s modernisation drive and ambitious reforms, noting that France is the only EU country with a comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

She affirmed France’s wish to deepen cooperation in transport, health, energy and space, stressing that bilateral ties are vital amid global tensions.

Descôtes highlighted the strong people-to-people links, with the Vietnamese community in France – the second largest overseas – contributing significantly to cultural, scientific and academic exchanges, and strengthening the Francophone space.

The ceremony concluded with Vietnamese cultural performances and traditional cuisine, offering guests an authentic taste of Việt Nam and further promoting the country’s image to French and international friends. VNA/VNS