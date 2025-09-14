VNA contributes to nurturing Việt Nam – Laos special ties: Lao official

VIENTIANE – As the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is celebrating its 80th founding anniversary (September 15), head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong has highlighted the agency’s enduring contributions to consolidating and developing great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Having studied in Việt Nam and maintained close ties with Vietnamese leaders for years, Bounleua said he has long followed the VNA reporting, particularly dispatches from its bureau in Laos. He praised the agency’s content quality, presentation methods, as well as timely and diverse coverage, particularly major political and diplomatic events between the two countries. He highlighted its importance in keeping Vietnamese and Lao citizens well-informed about guidelines, policies, and cooperation outcomes between the two sides, along with their time-tested relations.

The Lao official stressed that the VNA's diverse information delivery methods, spanning electronic newspapers to social media platforms, demonstrate its flexibility, creativity, and rapid adaptation capabilities in the digital communications era, contributing to enhanced public reach, especially among younger generations.

As the public’s information access methods are changing dramatically, the VNA's proactive news distribution on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok represents a very right direction, he said, stating the move helps bring official news to more readers, especially the young, helping raise public awareness of the role and significance of the Việt Nam – Laos special ties.

On the occasion of the VNA’s 80th anniversary, the official extended his warmest congratulations to the agency’s leaders, reporters, editors, and technical staff. He expressed his confidence that it will continue to serve as a leading information channel for the Vietnamese Party and State, and as a bridge fostering the special, faithful, and pure solidarity between the two countries. VNA/VNS