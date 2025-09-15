Party chief calls for breakthroughs in defence industry

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called on ministries and agencies to create mechanisms and favourable conditions for the armed forces to advance the development of a self-reliant, modern and dual-use defence industry that serves as a driving force for the national industrial sector.

He was speaking at a ceremony on Monday marking the 80th anniversary of the General Department of Defence Industry (September 15, 1945 – September 15, 2025) and celebrating the department’s second conferment of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of National Defence.

In his commemorative address, Lieutenant General Hồ Quang Tuấn, Director of the General Department of Defence Industry, recalled that its predecessor, the Ordnance Department under the Ministry of National Defence, was established on September 15, 1945, with two strategic missions - developing defence production and contributing to building the national economy.

Entering the renewal era, the general department quickly restructured its management system and mapped out a plan for development. Over the past five years alone, it has successfully produced more than 140 types of army weapons and service branch armaments, built nearly 140 new military vessels and repaired more than 380 others. This helps ensure timely equipment, training and combat readiness for the armed forces, while supporting major national and international events.

In scientific research, despite limited access to technical documentation, the general department has focused on five priority areas: developing new weapons and equipment, modernising existing armaments, producing technical materials, improving product quality and adopting advanced technologies to upgrade production lines.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary Lâm stressed that the ability to independently research and manufacture weapons was a crucial factor underpinning the strength of the People’s Army, enabling it to defend the nation and prevail over any aggressor.

He commended and congratulated the general department for its outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the country’s development. He called on the department to cherish these accomplishments and continue to build on them to the fullest in the new phase of the revolution.

He affirmed that the Party and State had prioritised resources for the development of the defence industry to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People’s Army that can meet the demands of national defence in the new era.

Looking ahead, the Party chief urged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue improving legal frameworks and force organisation for the defence industry, enhance strategic advisory capacity and proactively assess global military science trends to develop strategically significant weapons and equipment for all potential defence scenarios.

He called for greater application of scientific and technological advances, innovation and digital transformation in research, design, production, repair and modernisation of weapons and military equipment.

Key breakthrough projects should be implemented to master new technologies in weapons manufacturing, focusing on core technologies such as semiconductors, advanced materials and specialised materials critical for modern, strategic weapon systems.

The Party chief also emphasised the need to build political steadfastness among defence industry personnel, ensure absolute loyalty to the Party and the nation, nurture and train high-quality scientific and technical staff, and foster leading experts capable of mastering advanced technologies to design and manufacture modern, strategically significant weapons that deter aggressors.

He called for integrating defence industry development into the national industrialisation strategy and strengthening international cooperation.

At the ceremony, General Secretary Lâm presented the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to the General Department of Defence Industry in recognition of its outstanding achievements in researching, producing and modernising next-generation, high-tech strategic weapons and equipment. — VNS