NA Vice Chairman seeks stronger ties with Denmark

COPENHAGEN — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định paid a working visit to Denmark from September 12–13, engaging with key Danish leaders and corporate executives to nurture bilateral ties and advance sustainable development goals.

Định met with Speaker of the Danish Parliament Søren Gade, Deputy Speaker Karsten Hønge, and Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee Steffen Larsen. He also held working sessions with Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Lars Weiss, Chairwoman of the Danish Parliament’s Economic and Trade Committee Louise Schack Elholm, and attended a roundtable with representatives of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) and major Danish corporations.

Speaker Gade praised Việt Nam's socio-economic strides, extensive global integration, and the growing comprehensive partnership and green strategic partnership between the two countries. He described the visit as a concrete step to deepen bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam's strong commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, he pointed to the 2023 establishment of the Việt Nam–Denmark Green Strategic Partnership as a milestone for expanded cooperation.

Định expressed gratitude for Denmark’s invaluable and effective support during Việt Nam's past struggles for independence and ongoing development. He outlined Việt Nam's recent achievements and ambitions, stressing that Việt Nam considers Denmark a model in legislation, public administration, green transition, and digital transformation.

Việt Nam values stronger bilateral cooperation across sci-tech, innovation; green, digital and circular economies, artificial intelligence, climate change response, and environment protection, he said.

He proposed increasing exchanges between the two legislatures and their committees, monitoring the progress of existing agreements, considering a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments, and establishing Việt Nam–Denmark parliamentary friendship groups. He also conveyed an invitation from NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Speaker Gade to visit Việt Nam, which was warmly accepted.

In a working session with Chairwoman Elholm, Định affirmed Việt Nam's strong support for Danish investment projects, particularly those in renewable energy and green growth, pledging all possible support for Danish investors.

Elholm highlighted Vietnam Airlines’ planned direct Hà Nội–Copenhagen flight, set for December 2025, as a boost for trade, tourism, and cultural ties. She noted the presence of Danish giants such as Lego and Pandora in Việt Nam as proof of its promising investment climate, adding that Danish companies are eager to expand operations.

In his meeting with Lord Mayor Weiss, Định pitched partnerships between Copenhagen, Hà Nội and HCM City to develop Hà Nội's Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park and biotech zone, as well as HCM City’s International Financial Centre.

Định urged Denmark, as the EU’s rotating president in the second half of 2025, to push for the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the removal of the European Commission’s “yellow card” on Việt Nam's seafood exports.

On global and regional issues, Denmark reaffirmed support for settling disputes in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) by peaceful means in line with international law, the UN Charter, and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Vietnamese leader thanked Danish authorities for supporting the Vietnamese community’s integration while preserving their cultural identity, urging continued assistance.

At a roundtable with executives from Lego, Pandora, Maersk, and other firms, Định showcased Việt Nam's investor-friendly environment and addressed business concerns.

Danish companies praised Việt Nam's growth potential and committed to expanding long-term investments. Danish Industry (DI), representing 19,000 firms, announced plans to open a Việt Nam representative office soon.

On September 13, Định visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark and met with staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community. — VNA/VNS