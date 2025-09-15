Vietnam News Agency - Leading source of information about Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) stands as Việt Nam’s key media organisation, extending its influence beyond national borders to become a strategic source of accurate information about Việt Nam, stated Norland Rosendo González, Director of Cuba’s National News Agency (ACN).

Speaking to the VNA’s correspondent in Havana, the ACN leader underlined that this is especially significant in an international context where misinformation and distortions about socialist development are widespread.

González noted that the VNA holds a leading position among the ACN’s partners in socialist countries. Its historical credibility and ability to adapt to today’s challenging media landscape make the VNA a prominent and influential voice within the international media ecosystem. He emphasised that the VNA also acts as a “compass” for media organisations, ensuring financial sustainability for cooperative information projects.

According to González, the two news agencies share common values and face similar challenges in the media environment. Both agencies are committed to reflecting the realities of their people and socialist projects, while contributing to the strengthening of international media alliances in the Southern Hemisphere. They jointly uphold a commitment to truth, denounce imperialism, and promote communist ideals, he said.

The ACN is currently undergoing reforms aimed at enhancing editorial management, economic efficiency, and technological capacity, to ensure sustainability and foster new projects that reinforce the agency’s role in disseminating Cuban content.

González said that by sharing experiences and resources, and by fostering opportunities for collaboration and alliance-building, the ACN can learn from and adapt the successful models and strategies employed by Việt Nam.

He underscored that the ACN is eager to elevate bilateral relations by signing a cooperation agreement with the VNA, marking a new chapter in their partnership. VNA/VNS