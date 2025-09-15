NA Chairman presides over National Election Council’s second meeting

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who is President of the National Election Council (NEC), chaired the council’s second meeting in Hà Nội on Monday.

At the event, the council discussed and gave opinions on its draft report regarding the implementation of preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term since the first meeting and key tasks for the upcoming period; the proposed programme, content, and plan for organising a national conference to carry out the election work; and the resolution guiding the templates for candidacy dossiers, ballots, and various official documents used in the election.

Acknowledging the insightful, dedicated, and well-founded opinions shared, and appreciating the activities of the subcommittees and the Office of the NEC, Chairman Mẫn requested that in the upcoming period, all preparation work should be even more focused to ensure scientific, flexible, proactive, and creative approaches.

With limited preparation time remaining, efforts must be concentrated and coordinated immediately; and preparations need to be more methodical and synchronised, especially under current conditions where the application of information technology, digital transformation, digitisation, and artificial intelligence provide certain advantages and conveniences.

The NA Standing Committee should prepare a report for the National Election Council regarding the proposed structure, composition, and number of National Assembly deputies. In September and October, relevant units will draft a proposal on the anticipated number, structure, and composition of deputies for the 16th National Assembly, which is expected to be submitted to the NEC and the NA Standing Committee for consideration and decision by mid-November 2025.

Additionally, a personnel plan for full-time deputies for the 16th National Assembly will be developed and reported to the NA Party Committee for review and feedback by mid-November.

The top legislator assigned the Ministry of Finance to take the lead in guiding, budgeting, managing, using, and finalising election funds strictly in accordance with legal regulations. The Ministry of Public Security is tasked with developing and perfecting the operation of the VNeID application for candidates to facilitate the declaration and review of candidacy documents. VNA/VNS