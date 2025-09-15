Việt Nam, US join efforts in dioxin cleanup, disability aid

ĐỒNG NAI — The Biên Hoà Air Base Dioxin Remediation Project represents a key milestone in Việt Nam–US cooperation to overcome the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin, fulfilling commitments in the 2023 Joint Statement on upgrading bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and sustainable development.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến made the remarks while presiding over some events on Monday at Biên Hoà Air Base in the southern province of Đồng Nai, including the handover of remediated land, the groundbreaking of a thermal treatment system, and the signing of a supplementary non-refundable ODA agreement to improve the lives of people with disabilities in priority provinces.

At the ceremony, representatives of the US Embassy in Việt Nam granted the certification of the cleanup of about six hectares of land at Biên Hoà. Nearly half of the contaminated areas inside and around the air base have now been remediated and transferred to the Air Defence–Air Force Service and local authorities for socio-economic and defence purposes.

Vietnamese and US officials also launched construction of a thermal treatment system, described as a decisive technology for ensuring the project’s success. Sen. Lt. Gen. Chien, who heads the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on post-war bomb and toxic chemical consequences, reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to complete remediation at Biên Hoà by 2030.

On this occasion, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper and Major General Nguyễn Đình Hiền, Commander of the Chemical Corps and Director General of the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET), signed an agreement on an additional US$32 million in non-refundable ODA from the US to expand disability support programmes in areas heavily affected by dioxin.

Launched in 2021 across six provinces and cities, the project has already supported more than 32,000 people with disabilities, including AO/dioxin victims, meeting over 60 per cent of its targets. It will soon be extended to Cà Mau and Quảng Ngãi provinces.

Ambassador Knapper stressed that the handover of cleaned land and the launch of the new treatment system reflect the joint determination of Việt Namand the US to address wartime legacies and foster sustainable development cooperation. — VNA/VNS