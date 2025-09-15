HCM City’s fishermen receive Coast Guard support

HCM CITY — A Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) programme called “Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” has helped raise awareness of legal issues among local fishermen and strengthen ties between maritime law enforcement and coastal communities in Thạnh An Island Commune in HCM City.

Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the VCG, in coordination with the municipal Party Committee, the city’s Border Guard Command, and authorities of Thạnh An Commune, on September 13 launched the programme with the message “For the health of fishermen.”

Colonel Cao Xuân Quận, Deputy Commissar of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, said the initiative helps strengthen the legal awareness of fishermen, improve livelihoods, and encourage them to confidently head out to sea.

“This programme reinforces the close bond between the Coast Guard, authorities, and local residents in safeguarding national sovereignty, maritime security, and safety,” he said.

In cooperation with Hùng Vương Hospital, the programme provided free medical check-ups, consultations, medicines, and essential goods to more than 300 people, including policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged fishermen.

In addition, 700 notebooks, 200 pens, and 50 school bags were donated to local students.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command’s officers and soldiers provided information on maritime and island-related laws, focusing on the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing through dialogues, leaflets and direct consultations.

They helped fishermen better understand fishing boundaries, vessel monitoring system requirements, and offshore legal procedures.

Local ship owners also signed commitments not to engage in IUU fishing, while Coast Guard officers visited vessels at Thạnh An Port to distribute national flags, medical kits, life jackets, and flashlights.

As part of the event, they also offered incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at a memorial area for the late leader in the commune. — VNS