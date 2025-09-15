Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations sent to India's upper house chairman, Vice President

September 15, 2025 - 22:39
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan, who took oath as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) and Vice President of India.
handrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) and Vice President of India. Photo courtesy of Hindustan Times

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan, who took oath as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) and Vice President of India.

On the same day, Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also extended her congratulations to the Indian leader. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

HCM City’s fishermen receive Coast Guard support

A Việt Nam Coast Guard programme called “Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” has helped raise awareness of legal issues among local fishermen and strengthen ties between maritime law enforcement and coastal communities in Thạnh An Island Commune in HCM City.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom