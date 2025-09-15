Congratulations sent to India's upper house chairman, Vice President

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan, who took oath as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) and Vice President of India.

On the same day, Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also extended her congratulations to the Indian leader. — VNA/VNS