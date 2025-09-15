National Assembly deputy arrested, suspended from duties

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 13 issued Resolution No. 1825/NQ-UBTVQH15 approving the proposal of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy to initiate legal proceedings against and detain Trần Văn Thức, a deputy of the 15th NA.

The resolution also authorises a search of his residence in accordance with legal regulations.

The NA Standing Committee also temporarily suspended Thức’s duties and power as an NA deputy, effective from the date of the resolution.

Thức currently serves as deputy head of the Thanh Hoá Provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and is the former Director of the Thanh Hoá Department of Education and Training. He represents Thanh Hoá Province in the 15th legislature. — VNA/VNS