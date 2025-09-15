Party chief orders effective implementation of foreign affairs, int’l integration tasks

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has urged the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue closely coordinating with central and local agencies to proactively, cohesively, and effectively carry out foreign affairs and international integration tasks.

Chairing a working session with the Party Committees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies on Monday, the Party chief asked the Party Committee to further enhance the quality, effectiveness, and timeliness of research and advisory work for the Party and State leadership on strategically important decisions and policies.

Reaffirming the Party’s guiding principle that strengthening foreign affairs and international integration is a “key and regular” task, he highlighted the importance of coordinating the three pillars – defence, security, and foreign affairs.

He called on the entire foreign affairs sector, including the diplomatic service, to continue playing a pioneering role in creating a peaceful and stable environment, and maximising external resources and favourable conditions to spur national development, particularly to achieve the development goals for 2030 and 2045.

The Party leader expressed his confidence that Việt Nam’s diplomacy will continue to foster peace, expand development opportunities, and elevate the country’s position, thus actively contributing to realising the Party’s two centennial goals and guiding Việt Nam toward strong, prosperous, enduring, and sustainable development.

At the working session, based on discussion prompts from Party General Secretary Lâm, participants exchanged views and conducted in-depth assessments of notable new developments in the global and regional situation, forecast their impacts on Việt Nam, and discussed directions for foreign affairs to serve the country’s key tasks in the coming time.

Acting Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung affirmed that a key task for Việt Nam’s foreign affairs in the coming period is to help maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development and to successfully implement the resolutions of the 13th Party Congress, and major policies set by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, paving the way for a new era of strong and prosperous national development.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang affirmed that despite the complex developments in the global and regional situation, Việt Nam has strived to strengthen political trust with its partners, ensure national defence and security, and expand and deepen its foreign relations with countries, including defence diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang emphasised the need to further deepen defence and People’s Public Security diplomacy, and further promote international integration in the areas of defence and security.

From the Government’s perspective, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn highlighted the need to continue promoting multilateral diplomacy, particularly within strategically important mechanisms and forums such as ASEAN and Mekong subregional cooperation. He also stressed the importance of mobilising sufficient resources for foreign affairs and international integration, as well as developing a team of experts. — VNA/VNS