Thorough, meticulous preparations needed for first congress of Central Party Agencies

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies on Monday convened a conference and another of its standing board, chaired by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

In the morning, the standing board discussed preparations for the first congress of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 tenure and procedures for nominating delegates to the 14th National Party Congress.

In the afternoon, the Party Committee adopted the draft resolution of its 5th conference and agreed to introduce 39 official delegates and five alternate delegates to the 14th National Party Congress.

In his remarks, Tú, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, stressed the need to implement the newly adopted resolution. He underscored that preparations for the congress must be thorough and meticulous, with sufficient time and arrangements to ensure that all 14 subordinate Party organisations will deliver presentations during its sessions.

The 1st congress is scheduled to take place over one and a half days, from the afternoon of September 23 to September 24. — VNA/VNS