Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Thorough, meticulous preparations needed for first congress of Central Party Agencies

September 15, 2025 - 22:40
Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú underscored that preparations for the first congress of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 tenure must be thorough and meticulous.
he 1st congress of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies is scheduled to take place over one and a half days, from the afternoon of September 23 to September 24. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies on Monday convened a conference and another of its standing board, chaired by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

In the morning, the standing board discussed preparations for the first congress of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 tenure and procedures for nominating delegates to the 14th National Party Congress.

In the afternoon, the Party Committee adopted the draft resolution of its 5th conference and agreed to introduce 39 official delegates and five alternate delegates to the 14th National Party Congress.

In his remarks, Tú, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, stressed the need to implement the newly adopted resolution. He underscored that preparations for the congress must be thorough and meticulous, with sufficient time and arrangements to ensure that all 14 subordinate Party organisations will deliver presentations during its sessions.

The 1st congress is scheduled to take place over one and a half days, from the afternoon of September 23 to September 24. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

HCM City’s fishermen receive Coast Guard support

A Việt Nam Coast Guard programme called “Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” has helped raise awareness of legal issues among local fishermen and strengthen ties between maritime law enforcement and coastal communities in Thạnh An Island Commune in HCM City.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom