Việt Nam, Western Australia strengthen cooperation ties

SYDNEY – A ceremony celebrating the 80th National Day of Việt Nam was held recently by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Perth, where the growing partnership between the Southeast Asian country and Western Australia was also highlighted.

The event gathered nearly 250 guests, including Western Australian Premier Roger Cook, leader of the Opposition Basil Zempilas, Nobel Laureate Professor Barry Marshall, representatives of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, foreign consuls, members of the local government, businesses and academia, and the Vietnamese community.

In her remarks, Consul General Nguyễn Thanh Hà underlined the historic significance of the National Day (September 2) and reviewed Việt Nam’s major achievements over the past eight decades, particularly in economic development, green transition, and digitalisation.

She stressed that relations between Việt Nam and Australia have expanded strongly since their upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership in March 2024, opening up new cooperation prospects, with Western Australia being a potential partner in such areas as renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, education, and skills training.

Premier Roger Cook praised Việt Nam’s dynamic growth and expressed Western Australia’s wish for closer cooperation. He noted that bilateral trade surpassed 2 billion AUD (US$1.3 billion) in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.

He highlighted Western Australia’s Trade and Investment Office in Hồ Chí Minh City, established in 2023, and joint efforts with the Consulate General to launch direct flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, which are important steps to boost bilateral trade, tourism, and investment.

The Premier added that his state is working to bring more premium agricultural products and food to the Vietnamese market.

The programme included cultural performances by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Western Australia and singer Thái Hà, which showcased Việt Nam’s cultural identity. A prize draw sponsored by Vietnam Airlines, Sol Spa, and Visa Express added a festive touch and strengthened community engagement.

The ceremony concluded in a warm atmosphere, leaving strong impression on international guests. It not only celebrated Việt Nam’s National Day but also contributed to the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Australia, particularly Western Australia, helping elevate bilateral ties to a more comprehensive and effective stage. — VNA/VNS