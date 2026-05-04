New EV charging rules aim to balance safety and feasibility in apartment buildings

As the Government urges the Ministry of Construction to finalise technical standards for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by the second quarter of 2026, concerns persist over limited space, uneven electrical systems and fire safety risks in existing apartment buildings. In an interview with Voice of Vietnam, Đinh Quốc Dân, Deputy Director of the Institute for Building Science and Technology under the Ministry of Construction, addresses these issues.

Demand for EVs is rising rapidly, making the installation of charging stations in apartment complexes more urgent. However, concerns remain about inadequate infrastructure and fire risks. What is your view?

These concerns are entirely valid. To address them, the Ministry of Construction has tasked the Institute for Building Science and Technology with drafting amendments to the national technical regulation QCVN 04:2021/BXD, including provisions on EV parking, charging and battery-swapping areas.

The revised draft introduces rigorous, science-based and multi-layered safety requirements. First is spatial zoning and risk isolation. Charging areas should ideally be located outdoors or at ground level. If placed in basements or enclosed spaces, they must incorporate isolation measures, ventilation systems and ensure access for firefighting forces.

Importantly, charging areas for electric cars must be separated from those for electric motorbikes and bicycles. These zones must be divided into independent fire compartments with strict size limits, no more than 20 charging spots for cars or 150 for two-wheelers, separated by at least two metres or fire-resistant partitions.

In terms of fire detection and suppression, automatic fire alarm systems are mandatory, including video-based detection and temperature monitoring for early warnings. These must be integrated with automatic firefighting systems, while all charging areas are required to be under around-the-clock surveillance. Measures for toxic gas control and smoke extraction are also included.

The technical requirements appear very strict. What about the electrical system?

Electrical safety is critical. The power supply for charging areas must be separate from other building loads and capable of automatic shutdown when triggered by fire alarm systems. Emergency manual shut-off switches must also be installed in easily accessible locations.

To reduce overheating and grid overload risks, charging units installed in basements are limited to a rated capacity of no more than 22 kW unless there are effective solutions for heat and noise control.

Overall, the draft adopts the principle of zoning limits, isolating ignition sources and early detection and response to manage the unique fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries in EVs.

For older apartment buildings not originally designed for EVs, how will retrofitting be handled to ensure convenience without major disruption?

This is a very practical concern. The regulation applies to both new and existing buildings, with flexible transitional provisions for retrofitting.

First, implementation is adaptable to real conditions. Charging areas are not imposed rigidly but depend on each building’s layout and technical infrastructure. Installation is only required when there is actual demand and agreement from investors or property owners.

Second, there must be a careful assessment of existing systems. Before installation, building managers must evaluate the capacity of current fire protection systems and electrical load capabilities.

Third, the power supply system for charging must remain separate from other loads to avoid disruptions to residents but it can be connected through independent circuits from existing distribution boards for convenience.

Finally, there is a reasonable transition timeline. Buildings already planning or operating charging areas will have up to six months after the regulation takes effect to complete adjustments. All upgrades must comply strictly with fire safety standards under QCVN 06:2022/BXD before continued operation.

Charging connectors follow different international standards. How does Việt Nam approach this?

Globally, there are around four to five major standards, such as European, Chinese, Japanese and American. Việt Nam generally follows European standards. Devices must be compatible with these systems but software integration is another matter. Charging services often require payment systems and equipment management through dedicated platforms.

Does this mean users will need mobile applications to access charging services?

Yes, smartphones are typically used to facilitate connection and management. Service providers control access, monitor devices and handle payments through these platforms. For electric cars, this control is standard. For electric motorbikes, some systems are simpler, though many still include basic monitoring. Charging stations are usually equipped with connectivity tools to transmit data, identify users and manage fees.

What about battery-swapping models for EVs? Is this a more convenient trend?

Battery swapping is indeed an emerging trend, particularly for electric motorbikes and bicycles. It allows users to replace batteries quickly without waiting for charging, ensuring uninterrupted mobility.

In some countries, there are battery-swapping solutions for cars, but these require highly standardised and large-scale infrastructure. For two-wheelers, however, swapping stations is more practical and increasingly common.

Another advantage is safety control. Batteries can be centrally charged and managed at stations, factories or even within the swapping units themselves. This centralisation allows for stricter monitoring and higher safety standards compared with decentralised charging. VNS