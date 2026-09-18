Hà Nội Jazztival begins as music played across capital city

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant wave of music will sweep across the capital city this weekend, following the official start of the international Hà Nội Jazztival on September 17 at the Opera House Music Garden.

As the city's first-ever jazz festival, the Hà Nội Jazztival is not only a celebration of music, but also serves as a dynamic playground for jazz enthusiasts and a bridge connecting cultural heritage with fresh creative spaces for young people, all while elevating Hà Nội's standing on the global music stage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairwomen of the Hà Nội People's Committee Vũ Thu Hà said the festival is one of many activities helping to promote the city's identity as a hub of culture, creativity and integration.

The event also marks part of Hà Nội's effort to support the regional and international arts community.

Hà said Hà Nội has recently carried out a number of community-oriented music projects to serve the public, enabling music lovers and others to access and enjoy the arts.

Held from September 17 to 20, the three-day festival will showcase a variety of jazz performances in cultural spaces across the city to bring this genre of music closer to the public.

Under the theme of Hà Nội Jazz – Melodies Without Borders, the festival gathers local and international artists to immerse audiences in the melodies, rhythm and lyrics of jazz classics and fusion.

On opening night, the audience enjoyed performances by the Sông Hồng Jazz Band, the Nguyen Le Special Quartet and the Senri Kawaguchi Special Fusion Band, who embodied the festival's overarching spirit: connecting diverse artistic personalities and cultural backgrounds through the universal language of jazz.

The night was made even more vibrant with spontaneous interactions between musicians from Bình Minh Jazz Club and Long Waits Club.

Swaying to the rhythm, Phạm Thủy Tiên from Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội, said she was thrilled to experience her first-ever international jazz festival.

"I was eagerly anticipating these performances in Hà Nội. And now I am really really happy being here and witnessing so many international acts on the stage. It is a truly vibrant musical feast. I can't wait to attend as many events as possible," Tiên said.

According to General Director and Music Director Dương Cầm, Hà Nội Jazztival didn't replicate the formula of any existing international festival. Hà Nội and jazz share common ground in their historical depth and their capacity to embrace new cultural currents, leading to a setting where modern jazz blends with ancient architecture and engages in a direct dialogue with traditional Vietnamese music.

Earlier that day, a Jazz & Street exhibit opened at the Thăng Long Theatre as the first event of the festival.

The display recreates the century-long journey of the music genre, which involves complex harmony, syncopated rhythms and a heavy emphasis on improvisation.

At the exhibition, visitors can also learn about the meeting of jazz, Việt Nam and Hà Nội, and the life of a city in constant creative motion.

Images, photos and historic milestones tell the story of the journey. Sounds, musical instruments and portraits of prominent artists, combined with interactive experiences, allow the public to hear, see and personally experience jazz in their own unique way.

At the same time, the Women in Jazz music programme was held at the Vietnamese Women's Museum, bringing together female jazz artists from Việt Nam and abroad and showcasing a diverse range of musical styles.

On September 18, highlights will include a seminar on Hà Nội and Jazz, a workshop on The Language of Jazz in Traditional Music and an event titled Jam Jazz Session, which includes an exchange between musicians and students.

Jazz continues to spread into the city's public spaces with Street Jazz activities on the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian street, Jazz and Heritage at the Centre for Art and Culture for a combination of music and heritage, before a closing night performance at the Octagon House on September 19.

All events are free and open to the public, welcoming anyone who wants to experience, listen to and play jazz. — VNS