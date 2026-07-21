Digital shift helps Thái Nguyên Museum enhance public access

THÁI NGUYÊN — The Thái Nguyên Museum is gradually modernising its operations with the use of technology, offering visitors more convenient and interactive experiences.

A key highlight of its digital transformation is the effective use of an automated audio guide system and QR codes at the Tân Cương Tea Cultural Space. These tools allow visitors to easily access information and explore exhibits, as well as the culture and history they represent.

The Tân Cương Tea Cultural Space features a wide range of artefacts, products and models depicting the daily life of local tea growers, helping visitors better understand the region’s tea heritage.

Along with its displays, the museum also continues to collect documents and artefacts while reviewing and upgrading its exhibition system in a more modern direction.

It is focusing on inventory work and the digitisation of artefacts and related records, gradually building a synchronised database to support conservation, research and the promotion of heritage in line with the Politburo's Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

To diversify content for the public, the museum has organised 10 thematic exhibitions covering topics such as The Colours of Tea Culture, Socio-economic Achievements of Thái Nguyên Province and Late President Hồ Chí Minh in Thái Nguyên. These exhibitions highlight the locality’s cultural and historical value as well as its development achievements.

These efforts have helped attract more than 16,700 visitors for sightseeing, research and study in the first half of the year.

Of this total, the Tân Cương Tea Cultural Space welcomed over 11,700 visitors, while mobile exhibitions drew more than 5,000 attendees.

By combining technology with exhibition activities, the Thái Nguyên Museum is steadily improving visitor experiences while enhancing the appeal of preserving and promoting cultural heritage. — VNS