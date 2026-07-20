Vietnamese film helps promote gratitude, pride in special Việt Nam–Laos solidarity

VIENTIANE — The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on July 18 organised a screening of the Vietnamese film Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), attracting more than 300 participants from 21 agencies, organisations, businesses, and the Vietnamese community in Laos.

The event marked the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam –Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2026) and the 79th anniversary of Việt Nam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026). It also aimed to strengthen strategic cohesion in culture and communications between the two countries during the new stage of development.

Opening the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm highlighted that the treaty is a comprehensive and long-term strategic document and the strongest political and legal foundation for reinforcing the special solidarity and all-round cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

He said the screening not only met the need for cultural and artistic enjoyment but also created a meaningful opportunity, especially for younger generations of both countries, to revisit their shared history, promote revolutionary traditions, and foster patriotism. The event served as a vivid example of proactive efforts to diversify external communication activities in Laos, contributing to the implementation of the Party Central Committee's resolutions on culture, science – technology, and digital transformation.

Mưa Đỏ vividly recreates the 81-day defence of the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel in 1972, portraying the courage and ideals of young Vietnamese students who left their classrooms to fight for national independence and freedom. The film has received several prestigious domestic awards, including the Golden Lotus and Golden Kite, and was selected as Việt Nam's submission for the Academy Awards (Oscars). Its powerful depiction of wartime sacrifice deeply moved the audience.

Among those attending was Nguyễn Thị Lan Chi, Vice Principal of the Nguyễn Du Laos–Việt Nam bilingual school. She said that although she had only learned about the war through books, the film helped her gain a much deeper appreciation of the sacrifices made by Vietnamese soldiers and the value of peace today.

As a Vietnamese educator working in Laos, she said she feels a strong responsibility to pass on these historical lessons to younger generations, helping them better understand and cherish the enduring friendship between the two nations. — VNA/VNS