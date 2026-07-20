Unspoilt charm of Mũi Vi Rồng lures visitors to Gia Lai

GIA LAI — Nestling in Tân Phụng 2 village of Phù Mỹ Đông commune, Mũi Vì Rồng (Dragon Fin Cape) is emerging as one of Gia Lai province's most captivating coastal attractions, drawing travellers eager to discover its pristine landscapes, dramatic rock formations and local legends.

Located about 90 kilometres north of Quy Nhơn, the scenic region is easily accessible thanks to a well-developed road network. Its proximity to local residential communities also allows visitors to explore seafood markets and purchase regional specialities as souvenirs.

According to village elders, the cape was once believed to be a single mass resembling the fin of a giant carp and, hence, locally called "Đá Vảy Rồng" (Dragon Scale Rock) given the legend of a carp leaping over the dragon gate and then transforming into a dragon.

During China's Tang Dynasty, the famed geomancer Gao Pian travelled across the region seeking places with powerful "dragon veins" to suppress. Upon discovering the site's spiritual energy, he severed the dragon vein, causing the dragon's scales to scatter and its blood to seep into the sand, forming small crimson stones.

These unusually hard stones which, when ground with water, produce a vivid red pigment that doesn't stand the hands, became known as "heaven-sent inkstones". In the past, students were said to collect them for their teachers to use when marking examination papers. Even today, attentive visitors may occasionally spot these distinctive red stones hidden among the beach sand.

The cape's landscape is equally striking. Viewed from a distance or from above, Mũi Vì Rồng resembles a mighty dragon stretching out into the sea. A cave nestling within the rocky cliffs, together with waves crashing against rugged outcrops, creates a spectacular natural panorama. Nearby rock fields, including Bãi Bàn and Đá Dựng, further enhance the area's dramatic beauty, providing ideal settings for sightseeing and photography.

During the summer months, visitors can relax on seaside rocks while enjoying cool sea breezes and panoramic coastal views. The lively rhythm of local life adds to the appeal, with fishing boats constantly coming and going, long stretches of white sand, swaying coconut palms and the soothing sound of waves breaking against the rocks creating a tranquil atmosphere.

Beyond its natural attractions, Mũi Vì Rồng also offers visitors an opportunity to experience the authentic culture and warm hospitality of local residents. Travellers can browse Tân Phụng Market for freshly caught seafood or sample Mỹ Thọ rice wine.

Trần Thị Mỹ Phương, a visitor from Hà Nội, said she was deeply impressed by the destination's untouched beauty and peaceful atmosphere. She said she will certainly return with her family for another holiday. — VNA/VNS