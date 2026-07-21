Turning Lô Lô Chải embroidery into co-created tourism experiences

HÀ NỘI — In Lô Lô Chải Village in northern Việt Nam, traditional embroidery is being transformed into a new driver of community-based tourism.

Located in Lũng Cú Commune, Tuyên Quang Province, Lô Lô Chải has gained increasing attention in recent years for its distinctive earthen houses, rich cultural traditions and community-based tourism.

The village was recognised last year by UN Tourism as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages. At the heart of this recognition is the cultural life of the Lô Lô ethnic group, where hand embroidery remains both a daily practice and a marker of identity. The intricate patterns, passed down through generations of women, carry stories of family, beliefs and community life.

Yet as tourism grows, many locally sold products risk losing their authenticity, shaped instead by commercial demand. To address this challenge, a new initiative is working directly with the community to both preserve and evolve the craft.

The Lô Lô Chải – Story of the Woven Futures initiative from Dr Phạm Hương Trang and Dr Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, two RMIT Vietnam lecturers, received a grant after a tourism marketing innovation contest sponsored by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs via the Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development (ST4SD) project, with the Việt Nam National Authority as the project owner.

Working closely with 30 members of the local embroidery cooperative and women from the Lô Lô ethnic community from March to June, the project team focused on how traditional crafts can be sustained not only as heritage, but also as a viable economic activity.

Rather than introducing ready-made solutions, the team co-developed activities with the community, including workshops on contemporary design thinking, cultural storytelling and experiential tourism.

To encourage agency and autonomy, the team organised a product innovation competition where artisans were welcomed to reinterpret traditional motifs into new forms that appeal to modern audiences, while keeping cultural authenticity.

“The starting point was recognising that embroidery is more than a craft for the Lô Lô people," said Trang. "It is a way of preserving cultural identity, community traditions and stories.

"Yet visitors to Lô Lô Chải rarely have access to embroidered products that truly reflect that heritage. Instead, they often encounter generic souvenirs that could be found in many other tourist destinations.”

The project was developed to tackle this challenge by developing contemporary products inspired by Lô Lô embroidery and cultural heritage, creating memorable souvenirs for visitors while helping keep traditional craftsmanship alive.

For Vân Anh, who is the project's Associate Programme Manager for Digital Marketing, the initiative also highlighted the role of storytelling in enhancing both cultural and economic value.

“Our role was not to change the story of Lô Lô Chải, but to help the community share its own story more effectively,” Vân Anh said. “Storytelling is what transforms a handcrafted product into a meaningful cultural experience.

"When visitors understand the people and traditions behind each product, they develop a deeper connection with the community.”

Beyond supporting product innovation, the project worked with local artisans to create digital content, including photographs, videos and cultural stories that can be used to promote Lô Lô embroidery culture in digital spaces.

“By combining cultural storytelling, digital content creation and product innovation, communities like Lô Lô Chải can strengthen both cultural preservation and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” Vân Anh said.

The project also showed how embroidery could be integrated into tourism experiences. Workshops simulated how visitors could be welcomed into local homes, guided through hands-on activities and introduced to cultural narratives in an immersive way.

From the local government’s perspective, early outcomes of the initiative have been encouraging.

“Participating groups were able to highlight the traditional identity of the Lô Lô people, while also generating many new ideas for products tailored to visitors," said Giàng Mí Mua, vice chairman of the Lũng Cú Commune People’s Committee.

For many artisans, the transition from being skilled craft makers to storytellers and tourism hosts is a necessary one.

This shift is particularly significant given that most participants are ethnic minority women, who have long preserved cultural knowledge but have had limited opportunities to position themselves as creative entrepreneurs.

“One of the biggest changes we observed was confidence. By the end of the workshops, many artisans were presenting ideas and sharing their stories with pride,” Trang said.

While the Lô Lô Chải – Story of the Woven Futures project has concluded, its long-term ambition lies in enabling the community to carry forward and expand what has been started.

With the knowledge gained, the locals are now better positioned to embed experiential workshops into homestay services, develop new product lines and strengthen Lô Lô Chải’s appeal as a tourism destination.

“In the next few years, we hope visitors will come to Lô Lô Chải and be able to immerse themselves in meaningful cultural experiences, where they can learn and connect with the community,” said Vân Anh. — VNS