Circus performance commemorates War Invalids' and Martyrs' Day

HÀ NỘI — A special circus art performance themed Vó Ngựa Biên Cương (Hoofbeat On The Border) will debut this week in the centre of Hà Nội to pay tribute to the Border Guard Force, particularly those soldiers who are on duty protecting the sovereignty of the nation's border and territory.

The performance is part of an annual programme themed Đi Cùng Năm Tháng (Through The Years) held by the Việt Nam Circus Federation (VNCF) to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the War Invalids' and Martyrs' Day (July 27). The show will take place over three days from July 24 to July 26 at the Central Circus Theatre.

According to organisers, a recreation of the image of border guards is the highlight of the show through balancing acts, somersaults, trampolines, platforming, unicycle riding, horse riding, among others, combined with music and stage performances.

Directed and scripted by People's Artist and Director of the VNCF Tống Toàn Thắng, the show features 60 circus performers and many other artists and singers.

Thắng said the performance is not only an artistic activity but also contributes to educating patriotic traditions and the spirit of 'drinking water, remembering the source' through the distinctive language of circus art, helping audiences, especially the younger generation, to better understand the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Việt Nam People's Army and Border Guards in the cause of protecting national sovereignty.

Within the framework of the programme, the event's organising board will present gifts of gratitude to veterans, families of martyrs and those who have contributed to the revolution.

Representatives from the Border Guard Command, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Department of Performing Arts, the Vietnam Association of Stage Artists, and the Veterans Association of Hai Ba Trưng Ward are expected to attend the programme.

This is the 8th section of the Đi Cùng Năm Tháng programme. In previous years, the series featured many themes such as Sống Mãi Với Điện Biên (Living Forever with Điện Biên), Ký Ức Trường Sơn (Memories of Trường Sơn), Biển Đảo là Quê Hương (Sea and Islands are Our Homeland) and Vùng Trời Bình Yên (Peaceful Sky).

During Việt Nam's struggles for national liberation, countless men and women from across the country responded to the call of the nation, making the ultimate sacrifice for national independence and the happiness of future generations.

Nationwide activities, including offering incense, lighting memorial candles, and donating hundreds of billions of đồng to support veterans and their families, are taking place this month across the country to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the War Invalids' and Martyrs' Day.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick veterans receiving care at the Thuận Thành War Invalids Nursing Centre in Bắc Ninh Province.

Also on the same day, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng offered incense and laid flowers in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Lạng Sơn martyrs' cemetery during a working visit to the northern mountainous province. — VNS