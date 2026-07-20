Coca-Cola hosts 24-hour football festival for FIFA World Cup 2026 fans in HCM City

HCM CITY — Coca-Cola Vietnam hosted its inaugural "24 Hours of Feel It All with Coca-Cola Festival" over the weekend, bringing a football-inspired cultural and community experience to fans in Việt Nam during the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Held on July 19-20 at Saigon Riverfront Park in HCM City, the festival featured sports, music, cultural performances, entertainment and food experiences, attracting thousands of football fans.

As an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup™ for decades, the company aims to create opportunities for people to connect, enjoy the tournament atmosphere, and share memorable moments together.

In Việt Nam, the company has launched a range of fan-focused initiatives, including special-edition packaging, engaging digital experiences and promotional capaigns connecting local consumers with FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan experiences.

One of the event's highlights was the Camping Zone, a modern social experience inspired by outdoor social and live music experience popular among younger audiences. Visitors enjoyed live performances by Vietnamese artists while counting down to the final match.

The celebration culminated with thousands of fans watching the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final live on a giant 1,000-square-metre LED screen at the festival venue, creating a shared viewing experience for supporters.

"Through this event, Coca-Cola hopes to create a fresh and engaging experience for football fans in Việt Nam, where football fans can come together to enjoy the FIFA World Cup™ in a more connected, energetic and emotional way. Coca-Cola will continue supporting sports and community initiatives that bring people together through shared experiences," a Coca-Cola Vietnam representative said. — VNS