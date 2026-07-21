Khánh Hòa launches digital tourism platform to boost smart travel

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province has launched a digital tourism platform, marking a significant step in its efforts to accelerate digital transformation and develop a smart tourism ecosystem.

The platform, available at dulichso.khanhhoa.gov.vn, was introduced during the Nha Trang – Khánh Hòa Sea Festival 2026. The initiative is jointly implemented by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Khánh Hòa Newspaper and Radio & Television.

Developed since early this year, it aims to realise Resolution No 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. It is expected to create a strong shift in tourism management, promotion and development towards a more modern and intelligent approach.

More than a conventional tourism portal, the platform functions as an integrated digital ecosystem.

It consolidates information on destinations, accommodation, restaurants, travel agencies, transportation services and events into a single system, allowing users to easily search and plan their itineraries on mobile devices.

A notable feature is the application of 3D virtual reality technology to digitise popular attractions, enabling visitors to explore destinations online before making travel decisions.

In its initial phase, more than 20 prominent sites have been digitised, including Po Nagar Chăm Tower, the Institute of Oceanography, Hòn Chồng and Trầm Hương Tower, along with various traditional craft villages and Cham cultural heritage sites.

According to Thái Thị Lệ Hằng, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the platform will continue to expand its database and move towards digitising the entire system of tangible and intangible cultural heritage in the province.

“Digital transformation in tourism is highly prioritised as it offers visitors a new way of experiencing destinations even before they arrive,” she said.

“With just a single touch, tourists can explore the unique values and distinctive features of Khánh Hòa.”

The platform is also expected to introduce additional features such as multilingual automated audio guides, contributing to improved accessibility and enhanced visitor experience, particularly for international tourists.

As Khánh Hòa continues to position itself as a leading tourism hub in Việt Nam, the launch of the digital platform reflects a broader trend of applying technology to improve service quality and meet the evolving expectations of travellers. — VNS