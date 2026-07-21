Đắk Lắk to host inaugural province-wide durian festival

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Đắk Lắk Durian Festival will take place from August 15 to September 2, with a wide range of cultural, tourism and trade activities in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward, Krông Pắc Commune, and Tuy Hòa Ward, Đắk Lắk Province.

This marks the first time that Đắk Lắk Province has held the durian festival on a provincial scale. Through this event, the Đắk Lắk Provincial People's Committee aims to promote the Đắk Lắk durian brand, honour farmers and businesses, boost trade promotion and foster the development of agricultural tourism closely connected with Đắk Lắk's cultural identity.

"This is not only a cultural and tourism event, but also a large trade and investment promotion forum that will help enhance the value of the durian industry," said Đắk Lắk People's Committee Deputy Chairman Đào Mỹ at a press conference held in Hà Nội to announce the festival on July 20.

"It will also expand consumer markets, promote exports and showcase the image of Đắk Lắk to both domestic and international visitors."

He said he hopes the image of a dynamic, integrated and culturally rich Đắk Lắk – a locality with great potential in agriculture, tourism and trade – will be widely promoted to the public, the business community, investors and international friends.

Mỹ also noted that Đắk Lắk durian is a high-value product with increasingly strong competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

One highlight of the festival is a durian culinary space that will open from August 15 to 23 on Phan Đình Giót Street in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward and in the Đắk Lắk Museum. Hundreds of booths will showcase durian-based products, local specialties and the culinary culture of the Central Highlands.

A series of activities aims to set national and international records and promote unique experiences for residents and visitors alike. A parade of about 500 pickup trucks transporting durians from Krông Pắc Commune to Buôn Ma Thuột Ward is expected to set a Guinness World Record, helping to promote the region's specialised durian-growing area.

Local chefs also aim to set a national record with 100 dishes made from durian. This event will honour the king of fruits, open up new opportunities for the food processing industry, enhance the added value of Đắk Lắk's agricultural products and create a draw for tourists.

A photo exhibition will take place in Krông Pắc Commune featuring farmers, durian farms and durian products. With diverse activities, the festival is expected to attract around 300,000 visitors, creating momentum for investment in deep processing, logistics, preservation and the expansion of export markets.

The opening ceremony will take place at 8pm on August 15 at 10-3 Square in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward, and will be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television's Channel 8. The closing ceremony will be held at 8pm on September 2 at Phú Yên Square in Tuy Hòa Ward. — VNS