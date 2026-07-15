Documentary screening to pay tribute to Việt Nam's veterans

HÀ NỘI — The Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (DSF) will screen the documentary Trên Chiếc Xe Lăn (In the Wheelchair) on July 19 in tribute to those who made great sacrifices for the nation's independence.

Directed by the now-late People's Artist Lê Mạnh Thích, the documentary offers a poignant and unflinching portrayal of the everyday lives of war veterans living with disabilities as they rebuild their lives after emerging from the devastation of war.

The documentary will be shown at 2pm at the DSF, at 465 Hoàng Hoa Thám Street. The screening is part of the Việt Nam Untold project, an initiative that uses documentary filmmaking to bridge the past and the present.

Thích (1938-2004) was a popular award-winning filmmaker of the studio. He had a compassionate approach to his subject matter and created films that were filled with poetic imagery.

His film Đường Dây Lên Sông Đà (Installing Electric Cable at the Đà River) won the Golden Dove prize at DOK Lepzig in 1982, and his 1998 film Trở Lại Ngư Thủy (Return to Ngư Thủy), in which Thích returned to a village where he had filmed the heroic wartime deeds of its women in 1971, received the best short film prize at the Asia Pacific Film Festival in Taiwan in 1998. — VNS