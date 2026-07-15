Lâm Đồng rolls out road-trip tourism packages to offset airport closure

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is introducing dedicated road-travel promotions and diversified tourism products as part of its 2026 stimulus programme, aiming to sustain visitor growth while its Liên Khương International Airport undergoes upgrades.

The province aims to welcome 25.8 million visitors this year, supporting its target of achieving double-digit economic growth.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the programme officially began in July under the slogans "Lâm Đồng – Come to Love" and "Lâm Đồng People – Experience Lâm Đồng Tourism", while continuing to promote the destination brand "Lâm Đồng – A Journey of Sea, Flowers and Forests".

The campaign will run throughout 2026, with its peak during the summer tourism season.

A key component of the programme is a series of price incentives and service upgrades designed to enhance visitor experience.

Transport operators, accommodation providers, restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues and wellness businesses are encouraged to offer discounts, while specially tailored road-travel packages with discounts of 20–30 per cent will be introduced.

All promotional campaigns must be implemented transparently, alongside commitments to improve service quality and safeguard visitors' rights.

Alongside these incentives, the province is focusing on developing a broader range of higher-value tourism products. New road-trip itineraries will be created under the concept of "turning the journey into part of the experience", linking major tourism centres and attractions across the province.

Priority will continue to be given to eco-tourism, resort tourism, high-tech agricultural tourism and community-based tourism that showcases local cultural identity.

Lâm Đồng is also encouraging the development of inter-provincial tour packages such as Flowers and Sea, Flowers and Heritage, and Sea and Heritage, combined with the promotion and sale of local One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods and regional specialties.

Tourism products will be developed around three levels of visitor engagement: "Come to Discover", "Come to Experience" and "Come to Feel", with the aim of enriching visitor experiences and extending average stays.

The province is strengthening cooperation among local authorities, travel companies, accommodation providers, transport operators and other tourism service suppliers to create integrated and attractive travel packages.

Priority tourism segments include cultural, heritage, culinary, golf, sports, eco-tourism, agricultural, wellness, environmental education and MICE tourism to meet increasingly diverse market demand.

To further enhance its appeal, Lâm Đồng will host a series of major events throughout 2026, including the 11th Đà Lạt–Lâm Đồng Flower Festival, the LangBiang International Music Festival 2026, the Welcome Summer Tourism 2026 programme, and various cultural, sporting, investment promotion and tourism promotion events both at home and abroad.

The province is also stepping up digital communications and social media campaigns to promote Lâm Đồng to key international markets.

Traditional source markets such as China, South Korea, Japan and ASEAN countries will remain a focus, while the province seeks to expand into higher-spending markets in Western and Northern Europe, North America, Eastern and Southern Europe, as well as emerging markets including the Middle East and India.

Alongside promotional efforts, authorities are working to build a safe, friendly and civilised tourism environment by strengthening inspections of service quality, strictly handling violations, ensuring transparent price listings and preventing overcharging.

Local authorities, businesses and residents are also being encouraged to help build a green, clean and welcoming destination.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the coordinated implementation of stimulus measures, product diversification, stronger regional cooperation, digital promotion and improved service quality is expected to accelerate the sector's recovery and growth, helping Lâm Đồng achieve its target of welcoming 25.8 million visitors in 2026 while reinforcing its position as one of Việt Nam's leading tourism destinations. VNS