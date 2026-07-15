Veteran artists reunite for exhibition celebrating love for the homeland

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition bringing together three veteran painters whose careers have witnessed the many ups and downs of Việt Nam's modern art scene is being held in Hà Nội.

The exhibition, entitled Bằng Lâm - Mai San - Kim Thái, features around 50 works reflecting three distinct artistic styles, visual languages and aesthetic sensibilities.

Despite their different modes of expression, the artists are united by their passion for art, deep love for their homeland and a shared commitment to preserving the nation's cultural heritage.

Painter Kim Thái presents 17 silk paintings at the exhibition, exploring familiar themes such as portraits of young women, love and motherhood. A graduate of the Hà Nội University of Fine Arts in 1972, the 83-year-old said he has remained faithful to the artistic language he has cultivated for decades while continually refining his technique and enhancing the quality of his work.

Characterised by a minimalist style, his paintings capture the beauty of women through luminous colours, pared-back forms and expressive lines, evoking layers of emotion ranging from tenderness and solitude to love and the enduring desire for life.

Painter Mai San takes viewers into the cultural landscape of Việt Nam's northwestern highlands through paintings depicting its natural scenery, people and the daily lives of ethnic communities.

Born in the northern province of Lào Cai in 1947, San graduated from the Faculty of Painting at the Việt Nam College of Fine Arts (now the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts), where she studied from 1968 to 1973. She has received numerous accolades, including a B Prize at the Capital Fine Arts Exhibition in 2005, a Consolation Prize at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Awards in 1995, and another Consolation Prize at the Military Fine Arts Exhibition in 2002.

Meanwhile, Bằng Lâm draws his inspiration primarily from the country's seas and islands. Using an abstract visual language, his paintings express a deep love for the homeland while reflecting an awareness of national sovereignty.

Born in Thailand in 1944 into a family with a strong revolutionary tradition, Lâm enlisted in the military in 1965 and served on several battlefronts during the war. He was later assigned to the Political and Training Department of the Naval High Command and spent time stationed in the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Those experiences became a lifelong source of inspiration, leading him to create thousands of works depicting Vietnamese naval personnel. Among his best-known paintings are the oil works Bác Hồ Với Chiến Sĩ Hải Quân (Uncle Hồ with Naval Soldiers), Đọc Báo Trên Đảo (Reading Newspapers on the Island), Khúc Hát Dân Ca Trên Đảo (A Folk Song on the Island) and Lính Thủy Với Mặt Trời (Sailors with the Sun).

While Lâm's earlier works were rooted in realism, his recent paintings have evolved towards a more abstract, distilled style that aligns with a contemporary visual language. The image of naval officers and sailors overcoming hardship day and night to safeguard the nation's maritime sovereignty remains a central theme in his work, reflecting both his patriotism and his sense of civic responsibility as an artist.

A visitor to the exhibition, French painter Baptiste Gilloz said he first saw Thái's work several years ago and had long been impressed by her artistic style.

Returning to Việt Nam, he has taken time to explore the country's fine arts and expressed his admiration for both the exhibition space and the works on display by the three artists.

Gilloz said Việt Nam's traditional culture was particularly fascinating, especially the rich patterns and motifs found on the traditional costumes of the country's ethnic communities. He is currently researching ways to incorporate these decorative elements into his own artistic practice.

Art critic Lê Thu Huyền of Mỹ thuật (Fine Arts) magazine said the exhibition showcases three distinct artistic styles and aesthetic sensibilities, yet they converge on a shared core: art rooted in lived experience, individual creative vision and a commitment to preserving enduring cultural values.

More than a presentation of representative works, she said, the exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring vitality of painting. It demonstrates that advancing age does not diminish artistic inspiration but instead deepens it with wisdom, cultural insight and an unwavering dedication to contributing to society through art.

Bằng Lâm - Mai San - Kim Thái exhibition runs until July 18 at the Exhibition House for Fine Arts at 16 Ngô Quyền Street. — VNS