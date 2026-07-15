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Over one million visitors visit President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in six months

July 15, 2026 - 06:05
More than one million people visited the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in the first half of 2026, including over 256,000 international visitors.

 

 The honour guard marches past the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – More than one million people visited the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in the first half of 2026, including over 256,000 international visitors, as the site hosted numerous state tribute ceremonies, visits by foreign leaders, and ministerial-level delegations.

The figures were released at a July 14 working session between Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Trường Thắng and the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Guard High Command.

Praising the unit's performance, Thắngurged its Party committee and leadership to further harness science and technology to safeguard President Hồ Chí Minh's embalmed body under the highest safety standards, while reinforcing the mausoleum's political and cultural significance in the new development period.

Maj. Gen. Phạm Hải Trung, Commander of the High Command, said the unit fulfilled all assigned and unexpected tasks in the first six months of the year, including preservation and medical work, ceremonial duties, and security operations.

It also coordinated closely with relevant forces to ensure absolute security for political events and ceremonies at the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Ba Đình Square, while maintaining solemn tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh, memorial services for fallen heroes and martyrs, and the daily flag salute ceremony. ​VNA/VNS

Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

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