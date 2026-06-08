Vietnamese culture, cuisine leave lasting impression in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — Vietnamese culture and cuisine attracted strong interest from visitors at the Embassies Food and Culture Festival held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 6.

The event, jointly organised by Prague 6 district authorities and the Farmers’ Market Association, brought together more than 60 countries and attracted large numbers of local residents and international visitors.

Featuring more than 100 booths representing diverse cultures from around the world, the festival transformed the heart of Prague into a vibrant multicultural space where visitors could sample traditional dishes, enjoy folk performances, listen to traditional music and experience unique cultural showcases from different continents.

The culinary section remained the highlight of the festival, with embassies presenting signature dishes from their respective countries. A distinctive feature of the event was that many of the dishes were prepared and served by diplomatic staff themselves, creating a friendly atmosphere and fostering closer cultural exchanges.

Among the bustling crowds, the Vietnamese booth stood out with traditional delicacies such as fried spring rolls, fried shrimp, Vietnamese doughnuts and a variety of regional products. Long queues of visitors patiently waited to sample Vietnamese cuisine and took photos beside the iconic conical hat, a familiar symbol of Vietnamese culture.

This marked the ninth consecutive year that the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, in cooperation with Vietnamese businesses, has participated in the festival to promote the image, people and cultural identity of Vietnam to international audiences.

Through its traditional cuisine, cultural displays and warm hospitality, Việt Nam once again left a positive impression on local residents and visitors from around the world.

Beyond celebrating food and the arts, the Embassies Food and Culture Festival serves as a platform for strengthening exchanges, mutual understanding and connections among different communities. The active participation of the Vietnamese community and businesses at the event also highlighted the increasingly important role of Vietnamese people in the economic, cultural and social life of the Czech Republic. — VNA/VNS