Vietnamese Bánh Mì Festival set for April return

HCM CITY — The annual Vietnamese Bánh Mì Festival will be held at Lê Văn Tám Park in HCM City from April 23 with more than 150 stalls set up by restaurants, bakeries and food suppliers.

The four-day “Vietnamese sandwich, global flavours – Spreading across five continents” event will bring together many renowned local and foreign bánh mì brands.

Meant to promote Vietnamese culinary culture and boost tourism, it will include the Pagett Award competition, an exhibition showcasing traditional and modern sandwiches, and attractive promotions.

It will feature the French gastronomy pavilion, “Chợ Pháp”, and a variety of engaging networking, exchange activities.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday Nguyễn Thị Khánh, chairwoman of the HCM City Tourism Association, the event’s organiser, said with its combination of ingredients, preparation methods and flavours, Vietnamese sandwich has become one of the most famous street foods around the world.

Food safety and hygiene is a priority during the festival, she said.

The association is coordinating with the city Department of Food Safety to focus on hygiene and safety management.

Thibaut Giroux, chairman of French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (CCIFV), said: “Today, bánh mì is much more than a simple sandwich, as it has become one of the most iconic symbols of Vietnamese cuisine, recognised and enjoyed all around the world.”

"It reflects a unique blend of culinary traditions, particularly through the heritage of French bakery, which has been reinterpreted with remarkable creativity here in Việt Nam.”

The event is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors. — VNS