Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre turns 70

Seventy years on, the Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre still pulls its strings with purpose, growing from a modest troupe founded under the directive of President Hồ Chí Minh into the nation’s leading puppetry arts centre.

Over the decades, it has undergone five name changes and upgrades. Through 70 years of development and renewal (1956–2026), the theatre has cemented its position as the nation’s largest puppetry arts centre, tasked with building a Vietnamese puppetry tradition that is both rooted in national identity and modern in outlook, selectively inheriting the finest achievements of world performing arts while contributing to a distinctly Vietnamese cultural landscape.

The 70-year milestone is a testament to the perseverance of generations of theatre artists in safeguarding and advancing traditional puppetry.

It also reflects sustained efforts to bring Vietnamese cultural values to both domestic audiences and international friends, in line with the spirit of Resolution 80 of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on national cultural development. — VNS