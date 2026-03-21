Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre turns 70

|STRING THEORY: Artists from the Việt Nam Puppet Theatre perform unique acts with strong traditional characteristics at the 2026 Spring Fair in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
Seventy years on, the Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre still pulls its strings with purpose, growing from a modest troupe founded under the directive of President Hồ Chí Minh into the nation’s leading puppetry arts centre.
|FAIR PLAY: Artists perform at the 2026 Spring Fair in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
Over the decades, it has undergone five name changes and upgrades. Through 70 years of development and renewal (1956–2026), the theatre has cemented its position as the nation’s largest puppetry arts centre, tasked with building a Vietnamese puppetry tradition that is both rooted in national identity and modern in outlook, selectively inheriting the finest achievements of world performing arts while contributing to a distinctly Vietnamese cultural landscape.
|MIXED STRINGS: A performance by the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre.
The 70-year milestone is a testament to the perseverance of generations of theatre artists in safeguarding and advancing traditional puppetry.
It also reflects sustained efforts to bring Vietnamese cultural values to both domestic audiences and international friends, in line with the spirit of Resolution 80 of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on national cultural development. — VNS
|STRING PRACTICE: Artists from the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre rehearse.
|STRING BLEND: The Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre has introduced multiple innovative changes by combining rod puppetry with water puppetry.
|PUPPET PRACTICE: Artists rehearse a performance by combining rod puppetry and water puppetry.
|STRING REHEARSAL: Artists from the Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre rehearse a new piece.
|PUPPET FUSION: The Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre has introduced multiple innovative changes by combining rod puppetry with water puppetry, bringing distinctive artistic performances to audiences.
|WATER STRINGS: Traditional water puppetry is performed at the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre.
|PUPPET LEGACY: The 70th anniversary marks the enduring journey of generations of theatre artists in preserving and promoting traditional puppetry.
|PUPPET POWER: Traditional water puppetry is performed, featuring four women playing different musical instruments.