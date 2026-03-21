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Home Life & Style

International Francophonie Day celebrated in Hà Nội

March 21, 2026 - 06:49
Under the theme “Generation Peace: The Contribution of Youth to a More Peaceful World”, this year’s celebration delivered a strong message about the youth’s pioneering role in fostering social cohesion and peacebuilding.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony marking the International Francophonie Day took place at Văn Lake within Hà Nội's Temple of Literature complex on March 20 evening.

The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Asia-Pacific regional office of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

In his address, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang described the International Francophonie Day as an occasion for more than 396 million French speakers globally to unite in a common linguistic, cultural and values-based space.

For Việt Nam, he said, French represents both a historical legacy and a vibrant platform for cooperation that supports the country's extensive international integration. In a world marked by increasing uncertainties, Francophone values such as dialogue, solidarity, respect for diversity, and collaboration toward sustainable development are becoming ever more relevant and meaningful.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to cooperation with the Francophone community and remains committed to playing an active and responsible role in advancing the shared goals.

Việt Nam will work closely with other member states to make practical contributions to the success of the 20th Francophonie Summit, scheduled for November 2026 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, he said.

A performance at the celebration of the International Francophonie Day in Hà Nội on March 20. — VNA/VNS Photo

In a message sent to Việt Nam's Francophone community, OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo said French continues to affirm its position as a modern language full of opportunities in a rapidly changing world. She praised Việt Nam's increasingly prominent role as a pillar of the Francophone community in the Asia-Pacific, while placing special emphasis on the youth’s role in nurturing dialogue, fostering social cohesion and shaping a peaceful future.

Looking toward the 2026 summit, Mushikiwabo urged OIF members, including Việt Nam, to sustain their collaborative efforts in advancing multilateralism and amplifying the Francophone community's voice and influence on the global stage.

Under the theme Generation Peace: The Contribution of Youth to a More Peaceful World, this year’s celebration delivered a strong message about the youth’s pioneering role in fostering social cohesion and peacebuilding.

The International Francophonie Day has been marked annually since 1980 to celebrate the French language, cultural diversity, and stronger cooperation among member states. Today, French is spoken by nearly 400 million people globally, including close to one million in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

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