Phở Festival 2026 connects domestic, foreign food enthusiasts

NINH BÌNH — The Phở Festival 2026 kicked off in the northern province of Ninh Bình on March 20, celebrating the historical origin of pho and its ongoing evolution across regions.

Lê Thị Thiết, Chairwoman of the provincial Culinary Culture Association, said Nam Định phở has evolved into a symbol of Vietnamese culinary culture. Born in traditional craft villages like Vân Cù and Giao Cù – the cradle of phở, generations of master artisans have guarded its secret recipes. These days, phở makers are creating regional variations, spreading the noodle soup nationwide and earning global recognition.

Back in 2024, both Nam Định and Hà Nội phở scored a major win when they landed on Việt Nam's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The designation not only honours their deep cultural, historical and gastronomic significance but also imposes a key duty to keep the tradition alive, push it forward in modern times, and hustle toward getting Vietnamese phở crowned as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Running through March 22 at Thiên Trường pedestrian street in Thiên Trường Ward, the festival pulls in artisans, businesses, researchers and food enthusiasts from Việt Nam and abroad. Some 50 booths line the street, each run by an artisan or a well-known phở house representing northern, central and southern Việt Nam.

Visitors can watch live demos of phở in the making, craft village exhibits, panel discussions and culinary exchanges.

The event aims to reinforce the reputation of Nam Định phở in Ninh Bình while elevating Vietnamese pho overall. Organisers expect it to support local cultural preservation, tourism growth and economic gains, alongside highlighting Thiên Trường as a welcoming destination rich in authentic identity. — VNA/VNS