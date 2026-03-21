Việt Nam to host Miss Heritage Global for first time

HCM CITY — Việt Nam will host the Miss Heritage Global 2026 for the first time this August, marking a major milestone for both the country and the global pageant, which celebrates beauty intertwined with cultural heritage and historical values.

Founded in 2013, the competition has positioned itself as a platform to connect cultures and promote global awareness of heritage preservation.

The most recent edition was held in 2022 in Limpopo, South Africa.

The 2026 edition will be the seventh season of the pageant and notably the first time it is staged in Asia.

The event has received official approval from Đà Nẵng City’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 13, with activities held in Đà Nẵng and Huế.

More than 40 contestants from countries and territories worldwide are expected to take part, with the grand finale set for August 12 in Đà Nẵng.

Throughout the competition, contestants will engage in a wide range of cultural and tourism activities across central Việt Nam.

These include visits to iconic landmarks such as Dragon Bridge, the Museum of Chăm Sculpture, and the Huế monuments complex.

In addition to cultural exploration, contestants will participate in community-focused programmes, including charity initiatives, cultural promotion events and a relay run designed to encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen connections with local communities.

A highlight of the pageant will be the Vietnamese áo dài (traditional long dress) segment, alongside other competition rounds such as national costume, sportswear and evening gown presentations.

The top five finalists will advance to the final question-and-answer round.

Details regarding Việt Nam’s representative, the judging panel and the crown for the 2026 winner are expected to be announced in the coming months.

In the previous edition held in 2022, Abigail Pierre-Louis of Haiti was crowned the winner, followed by runners-up Eva Mzondiwa of Zimbabwe and Zabelo Hlabisa of South Africa.

Earlier titleholders include Shequera Grace King (Bahamas), Odessa Mae Tadaya (Philippines), Ziphozinhle Ntlanganiso (South Africa) and Théodora Marais (France).

Việt Nam has also made its mark in previous editions. In 2016, Trương Thái Thuỳ Dương finished in the top eight and won the Best National Costume award, while Trần Thị Thanh Trúc placed in the top five in 2019, the year Alisa Miskovska of Latvia claimed the crown.

With its blend of beauty, culture and community engagement, Miss Heritage Global 2026 is expected to showcase Việt Nam as a vibrant and welcoming destination, while reinforcing the global message of preserving and promoting cultural heritage. — VNS