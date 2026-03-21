Fish eyes in Hội An nets top portrait award

HỘI AN — A portrait of an elderly fisherman from Hội An has hooked the top prize in the Portrait of the Year (POTY) 2024, a UK-based photography competition organised by LCE Group, besting more than 14,500 entries worldwide.

Titled Fish Eyes and captured by photographer Sophia Spurgin, the image presents a close-up of a veteran fisherman whose deeply lined face, sunburnt skin and steady gaze reflect decades spent at sea, offering an intimate glimpse into Việt Nam’s maritime life.

While Hội An is celebrated for its lantern-lit old town and bustling tourism, the award-winning photograph turns attention to the quieter realities of local fishing communities. By focusing on a single subject, the image reveals a lesser-seen side of the city—one grounded in labour, tradition and a long-standing connection to the sea.

Through its tight composition and natural lighting, Fish Eyes conveys both physical detail and emotional depth. The fisherman’s expression radiates resilience and quiet dignity, transforming a fleeting moment into a reflection on endurance and identity in Việt Nam’s coastal culture.

According to LCE, the photograph stood out for its authenticity and storytelling power. Judges praised its ability to resonate across cultures, elevating a distinctly local subject into a universally human narrative.

Spurgin said the portrait was taken at the end of a photo session documenting the fisherman’s daily work.

“Earlier, I had photographed him while he was fishing, and this was a joyful moment that closed the shoot,” she said, adding that the spontaneity of the image amplified its emotional impact.

Hội An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to balance tourism growth with the preservation of traditional livelihoods. Fishing remains central to local identity, even as economic changes reshape the region.

The international recognition of Fish Eyes highlights the presence of Việt Nam’s everyday life in global visual storytelling, showing how images rooted in ordinary experiences can resonate widely and deepen understanding of local culture.

As the country modernises, portraits like Fish Eyes serve as cultural records, capturing the individuals and traditions at the heart of Việt Nam’s coastal heritage.

In addition to Fish Eyes, which won the Travel category, the competition also celebrated other standout works. In the Events category, Half A Second Before by Jacek Salaga was named winner, capturing a high-energy moment during a wrestling match in Denmark

The image freezes an athlete mid-air just moments before impact, highlighting both physical intensity and precise timing. Judges praised the photograph for its dynamic composition and ability to convey movement and anticipation within a single frame, reflecting the growing global appeal of live sporting and entertainment event. — VNS