Việt Nam opens World Documentary Heritage space to public

HÀ NỘI — A new exhibition space introducing Việt Nam’s World Documentary Heritage and outstanding national archival materials in Hà Nội officially opened to the public on Tuesday.

Launched by the State Records and Archives Department of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the initiative implements Politburo Resolution No 80 on cultural development, aiming to bring documentary heritage closer to the public and enhance its value as a cultural resource.

The complex features three integrated sections. A modern media space transforms archival materials into digital data and interactive multimedia products. It provides accessible overviews and interactive search tools for visitors to explore original records. Meanwhile, the History of Việt Nam’s Archival Sector space honours generations of archivists who have safeguarded the nation’s documentary legacy.

Marking the launch, the department hosted an event themed “Admiring Imperial Annotations – Preserving Woodblock Imprints,” allowing visitors to view royal red-ink annotations on the Nguyễn Dynasty administrative documents and experience traditional woodblock printing from the woodblocks of the Nguyễn Dynasty.

Visitors also enjoyed documentary screenings and received specially designed lucky envelopes as spring gifts.

According to department head Đặng Thanh Tùng, documentary heritage and archives gain true value only when serving the community, contributing to national identity and digital transformation efforts. — VNA/VNS