Russian tourists flock to Việt Nam amid direct flights, strong ruble

HCM CITY — The number of Russian tourists visiting Việt Nam has surged, surpassing Thailand and Indonesia, with a 5 per cent increase in travel demand in March.

Airfare prices have risen by 49 per cent, and hotel bookings have increased by 25 per cent compared to last year.

The Association of Russian Tour Operators (ATOR) reports a sharp rise in Russian visitors to Việt Nam, not only during autumn and winter but also during May holidays and summer.

Maya Lomidze, head of ATOR, attributes this growth to several factors, including pent-up demand, the resumption of direct flights, and the strengthening ruble.

"According to our estimates, Việt Nam will definitely be among the top 10 summer destinations for Russians, possibly even the top five," she said.

Direct flights between Russia and Việt Nam have resumed after a long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aeroflot launched direct flights to Nha Trang on March 22, while Vietnam Airlines plans to operate regular flights between Moscow and Hà Nội starting in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Azur Air and Pegas Touristik are expanding their charter flight programmes.

Timur Sadykov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in HCM City, expressed hope that these flights would boost tourism beyond pre-pandemic levels and strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to the travel website Travelata.ru, demand for tour groups to Việt Nam increased by 5 per cent in March and 9 per cent in February compared to the previous month.

Data from Sletat.ru shows that tour sales from February 1 to March 18 tripled compared to the same period last year.

Yandex Travel also reported a fourfold increase in tour sales in March, making Việt Nam the fastest-growing destination, surpassing Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries in the region.

Yandex Travel data indicates that airfare sales to Việt Nam have risen by 49 per cent year-on-year, with an average ticket price of 81,000 rubles, or VNĐ24 million (US$935.8).

A report from the booking platform Ostrovok reveals that hotel bookings in Việt Nam have increased by 25 per cent since early March, with an average nightly cost of 5,100 rubles, or VNĐ1.5 million, an 18 per cent rise. — VNS